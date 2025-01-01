Holiday road crashes hit 529 by New Year, no new deaths

A multiple-vehicular accident happened at the intersection of United Nations Avenue and Taft Avenue on Dec. 9, 2024, leaving six people injured.

MANILA, Philippines — In the wake of New Year celebrations, the Department of Health reported 529 road crashes during the holiday season as of Wednesday, January 1, with no additional fatalities.

The health department said that this figure, covering the period from Dec. 22, 2024 to 6 a.m. on January 1, represents a 31% increase compared to the tally recorded by Jan. 1, 2024.

These incidents have resulted in a total of six deaths, four of which involved motorcycle accidents.

Over the past 24 hours, the DOH recorded 33 new road traffic incidents, bringing the previous total of 496 from New Year’s Eve to 529 by New Year.

Motorcycle collisions with other vehicles account for 72% of the total road crashes. One of the main contributors to these traffic mishaps is the lack of safety gear, either by drivers or passengers.

The DOH identified 459 cases, or 87% of the total, where individuals were not wearing helmets or seatbelts. Meanwhile, about 18% of the 529 incidents were linked to drivers under the influence of alcohol.

The data was collected from eight monitored pilot sites or locations.

Although the holiday celebrations have ended, the health department urged the public to prioritize safe driving by wearing seatbelts or helmets, adhering to speed limits and following traffic signs.

Driving while fatigued or drunk must also be avoided, as it impairs one's ability to maintain proper coordination, concentration, and responsiveness in emergencies.

In the event of a traffic incident, the public can call the emergency hotline at 911 or the DOH hotline at 1555.