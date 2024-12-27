Philippines in talks with Cambodia for repatriation of Filipino surrogate moms

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday, December 27, that it has begun talks with Cambodia for the possible pardon of 13 Filipino women serving two-year sentences for participating in an illegal surrogacy scheme.

In a statement, the DFA said they are coordinating with Cambodian authorities through the Philippine Embassy in Phnom Penh, adding that "many agencies are involved in the effort" to secure the women's return.

"In response to reports about the anticipated return of the 13 surrogate women from Cambodia, the DFA wishes to affirm that we continue to do all we can to make this possible," the DFA said.

The 13 Filipinas were found guilty on December 2 by the Kandal Provincial Court for violating Cambodia's 2008 Law on the Suppression of Human Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation. Initially sentenced to four years, their term was reduced to two years after embassy-appointed lawyers argued there were "mitigating circumstances" that led them to violate Cambodia's laws.

The women have been detained since September 23 at a medical facility in Cambodia. They were one of 20 Filipino women rescued by Cambodian police after being allegedly trafficked into the country to be used as surrogate mothers in a baby trafficking ring.

Commercial surrogacy has been banned in Cambodia since 2016. Violators can be punished with maximum penalties of 15 to 20 years imprisonment.

The DFA promised to provide updates on the negotiations for the possible early release and repatriation of the Filipinas, but did not specify a timeline for their return.

The 13 pregnant Filipino women previously said that a Philippine agency, working with in vitro fertilization experts in Thailand, arranged their travel to Cambodia "with the ultimate goal of trafficking babies," according to a report of Cambodia-based Khmer Times.

Cambodian authorities had found evidence that the 13 Filipinas intended to use surrogacy to create babies "with the intention of selling them to a third party in exchange for money," according to a spokesperson of the court that convicted them.

The Department of Justice said in early December that it had already identified the agency that recruited the Filipinas.