PCG warns public vs port scalpers as New Year travel surge looms

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 26, 2024 | 5:47pm
This photo shows PCG officials in the Southern Visayas district stationed at passenger terminals, Dec. 20, 2024.
Coast Guard District Southern Visayas via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Port scalpers are demanding unauthorized payments from passengers to expedite their entry, the Philippine Coast Guard warned Thursday, December 26, as it intensified monitoring ahead of an anticipated New Year travel rush.

"There are just a few situations at our ports, particularly in Batangas, where we have reported incidents of individuals taking advantage and asking for a certain amount to expedite entry into the pier," PCG Spokesperson Commodore Algier Ricafrente said during a televised briefing. 

Ricafrente said they are working with the Philippine National Police's maritime group, Philippine Ports Authority, and local governments to monitor the situation.

The PCG spokesperson advised passengers to report any individuals soliciting money for expedited entry in ports.

"We remind our fellow citizens... please do not support this and report it immediately to the nearest Philippine Coast Guard station or other agencies like the PNP," Ricafrente said.

The PCG expects passenger volume to significantly increase starting Friday, citing last year's data showing a jump from 132,000 to 233,000 travelers in a single day. 

Around 3,000 PCG personnel have been deployed across various ports nationwide and are inspecting over 1,000 vessels daily during the heightened alert period until January 3, Ricafrente said.

While the PCG's heightened alert officially ends on January 3, Ricafrente said they expect heavy passenger traffic until January 5 as people take advantage of the long weekend. "Our personnel will remain deployed until passenger flow normalizes," the PCG spokesperson added.

To manage the surge, the Maritime Industry Authority has allowed more flexible loading schedules, permitting ships to begin boarding immediately upon arrival rather than following fixed departure times. 

While authorities aim to board passengers as quickly as possible, Ricafrente explained that safety protocols, including limits on passengers and cargo, must be strictly followed.

The PCG has also established a rotation system for its personnel to maintain continuous port coverage. 

