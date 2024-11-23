Former Abu Sayyaf members reintegrated in society

MANILA, Philippines — Four former members of the Abu Sayyaf have returned to mainstream society after serving time in prison, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) said yesterday.

The OPAPRU and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) conducted a send-off ceremony on Nov. 15 for the four inmates who gained their freedom after decades of imprisonment.

OPAPRU Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., in his message during the ceremony, acknowledged the difficulties that prisoners and their families go through.

Galvez had committed to support them as they “rebuild their lives and create a better future for themselves and their families.”

“It is not easy for a person to be incarcerated for many years. I know how you feel. You are living a stigma,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s full support for their reintegration to society and its commitment to create an environment that fosters peace, reconciliation and healing.