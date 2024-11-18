Walang Pasok: Court work suspended on November 18 due to â€˜Pepitoâ€™

Walang Pasok: Court work suspended on November 18 due to ‘Pepito’

MANILA, Philippines — Some courts in northern Luzon suspended work on Monday, November 18, due to Severe Tropical Storm “Pepito” (international name: Man-Yi).

Despite the work suspension, the courts have been advised to remain accessible through their official email addresses and phone numbers for urgent matters.

The following courts have announced work suspension due to the inclement weather:

Regional Trial Courts (RTC), Municipal Trial Courts in Cities (MTCC), Office of the Clerk of Courts in San Fernando City, La Union.

Municipal Trial Court (MTC) Bacnotan, La Union

Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) San Juan-San Gabriel, La Union

RTC Branch 53, Rosales, Pangasinan

RTC Baler, Aurora

MTC Balungao, Pangasinan

MTC Rosales, Pangasinan

MTC Sta. Maria, Pangasinan

All Courts

All courts within the jurisdiction of Candon City, Ilocos Sur

All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Tagudin, Ilocos Sur

All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Bauang, La Union

All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Dagupan City, Pangasinan

All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Lagawe, Ifugao

All courts in the province of Nueva Vizcaya

All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Paniqui, Tarlac

All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Urdaneta City, Pangasinan

All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Tayug, Pangasinan

All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Agoo, La Union

All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Alaminos City, Pangasinan

All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC San Jose City, Nueva Ecija

All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Sto. Domingo, Nueva Ecija

All courts in the province of Benguet

All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Narvacan, Ilocos Sur

All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Lingayen, Pangasinan

