Walang Pasok: Court work suspended on November 18 due to â€˜Pepitoâ€™

Walang Pasok: Court work suspended on November 18 due to ‘Pepito’

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 18, 2024 | 11:47am
The front gate of the Supreme Court in Ermita, Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — Some courts in northern Luzon suspended work on Monday, November 18, due to Severe Tropical Storm “Pepito” (international name: Man-Yi).

Despite the work suspension, the courts have been advised to remain accessible through their official email addresses and phone numbers for urgent matters.

The following courts have announced work suspension due to the inclement weather:

 

 

  • Regional Trial Courts (RTC), Municipal Trial Courts in Cities (MTCC), Office of the Clerk of Courts in San Fernando City, La Union. 
  • Municipal Trial Court (MTC) Bacnotan, La Union
  • Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) San Juan-San Gabriel, La Union
  • RTC Branch 53, Rosales, Pangasinan
  • RTC Baler, Aurora
  • MTC Balungao, Pangasinan
  • MTC Rosales, Pangasinan
  • MTC Sta. Maria, Pangasinan

All Courts

  • All courts within the jurisdiction of Candon City, Ilocos Sur
  • All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Tagudin, Ilocos Sur
  • All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Bauang, La Union
  • All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Dagupan City, Pangasinan
  • All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Lagawe, Ifugao
  • All courts in the province of Nueva Vizcaya
  • All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Paniqui, Tarlac
  • All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Urdaneta City, Pangasinan
  • All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Tayug, Pangasinan
  • All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Agoo, La Union
  • All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Alaminos City, Pangasinan
  • All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC San Jose City, Nueva Ecija
  • All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Sto. Domingo, Nueva Ecija
  • All courts in the province of Benguet
  • All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Narvacan, Ilocos Sur
  • All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Vigan City, Ilocos Sur
  • All courts within the jurisdiction of RTC Lingayen, Pangasinan

