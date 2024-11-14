^

Headlines

DSWD gets P875M for disaster relief after quick response funds run out

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 10:39am
DSWD gets P875M for disaster relief after quick response funds run out
An aerial photo shows rescuers ferrying stranded residents from their flooded houses at a village in Ilagan town, Isabela province on Nov. 12, 2024, a day after Typhoon Toraji hit the province. The Philippines issued fresh weather warnings on November 12 as the fifth major storm in three weeks bore down on the archipelago, days after thousands were evacuated ahead of Typhoon Toraji.
AFP / Villamor Visaya

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released P875 million to replenish the quick response funds (QRF) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). 

Apart from being tasked with poverty reduction, the DSWD is one of the lead agencies charged with disaster response and relief. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently said the country’s QRFs have run out due to the continuous string of storms. 

"We know the important role of the DSWD in addressing the needs of our citizens especially with the back-to-back calamities. That is why they requested to replenish their QRF, which we responded to by following President Bongbong Marcos’ directive to make sure that there are standby funds for whatever disaster,”  DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in Filipino. 

In a statement on Thursday, November 14, the DBM said the released funds will be charged against the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF) in this year’s General Appropriations Act (GAA). 

Under the 2024 GAA, the QRF is P7,925,000,000 split across all nine agencies with disaster response duties, with the DSWD receiving P1,750,000,000. 

Once the agency’s QRF drops below 50%, the DBM may reallocate funds from the NDRRMF to the QRF.

The DBM said that as of Oct. 30, 2024, the DSWD’s QRF was at  P557.77 million or 31.87% of its allocation. 

The country has suffered through three cyclones in this week alone, with another one forecast to make landfall in the Philippines within days. 

The four cyclones come on the heels of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Super Typhoon Leon, which left around 162 people dead. 

DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No profanities, but Rodrigo Duterte loses cool at quad comm

No profanities, but Rodrigo Duterte loses cool at quad comm

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
The 11th hearing of the quad committee of the House of Representatives showed a different side of former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to ICC: Start probe before I die

Duterte to ICC: Start probe before I die

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte yesterday challenged the International Criminal Court to start investigating allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines may turn over Duterte to Interpol &ndash; Palace

Philippines may turn over Duterte to Interpol – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The government may be obliged to turn over former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Police Organization...
Headlines
fbtw
No contempt citations for ex-president Duterte as he refrains from swearing at House drug war probe
play

No contempt citations for ex-president Duterte as he refrains from swearing at House drug war probe

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 16 hours ago
The House of Representatives saw quite a toned-down but more gutsy version of former President Rodrigo Duterte as he refrained...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate plenary OKs P1.3 billion OVP fund cut

Senate plenary OKs P1.3 billion OVP fund cut

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte thanked the Senate for approving the proposed P733.2-million budget for her office, even though...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

DMW: Government to assist Pinoys facing deportation in US

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The Philippine government is preparing to assist the estimated 370,000 Filipinos facing possible deportation from the United States.
Headlines
fbtw
Go Negosyo begins search for outstanding OFW entrepreneurs

Go Negosyo begins search for outstanding OFW entrepreneurs

12 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers who founded businesses in the Philippines are encouraged to share their success stories through...
Headlines
fbtw
US defense chief to visit Philippines

US defense chief to visit Philippines

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III is scheduled to visit the Philippines again next week in what may be his...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators to PhilHealth chief: Answer inquiries respectfully

Senators to PhilHealth chief: Answer inquiries respectfully

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Senators yesterday called out the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president for his manner of answering the interpellation...
Headlines
fbtw
35 school days lost in disaster-hit areas

35 school days lost in disaster-hit areas

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
As many as 35 school days have been lost in some areas in the country due to the impact of storms and other natural disasters,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with