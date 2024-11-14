DSWD gets P875M for disaster relief after quick response funds run out

An aerial photo shows rescuers ferrying stranded residents from their flooded houses at a village in Ilagan town, Isabela province on Nov. 12, 2024, a day after Typhoon Toraji hit the province. The Philippines issued fresh weather warnings on November 12 as the fifth major storm in three weeks bore down on the archipelago, days after thousands were evacuated ahead of Typhoon Toraji.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released P875 million to replenish the quick response funds (QRF) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Apart from being tasked with poverty reduction, the DSWD is one of the lead agencies charged with disaster response and relief. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently said the country’s QRFs have run out due to the continuous string of storms.

"We know the important role of the DSWD in addressing the needs of our citizens especially with the back-to-back calamities. That is why they requested to replenish their QRF, which we responded to by following President Bongbong Marcos’ directive to make sure that there are standby funds for whatever disaster,” DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in Filipino.

In a statement on Thursday, November 14, the DBM said the released funds will be charged against the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF) in this year’s General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Under the 2024 GAA, the QRF is P7,925,000,000 split across all nine agencies with disaster response duties, with the DSWD receiving P1,750,000,000.

Once the agency’s QRF drops below 50%, the DBM may reallocate funds from the NDRRMF to the QRF.

The DBM said that as of Oct. 30, 2024, the DSWD’s QRF was at P557.77 million or 31.87% of its allocation.

The country has suffered through three cyclones in this week alone, with another one forecast to make landfall in the Philippines within days.

The four cyclones come on the heels of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Super Typhoon Leon, which left around 162 people dead.