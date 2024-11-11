^

China releases baselines adjacent to Panatag Shoal

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
November 11, 2024 | 12:00am
This photo taken on February 15, 2024, shows an aerial view of over Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Following the Philippines’ recent identification of its maritime zones, China yesterday released its own baselines and base points of the territorial sea adjacent to Panatag or Scarborough Shoal.

Baselines of the territorial sea adjacent to Bajo de Masinloc were delimited and announced following international law, such as the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and China’s Law on the Territorial Sea and Contiguous Zone, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

On Nov. 8, President Marcos signed into law two measures – the Maritime Zones Act and Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act – designating sea and air routes for foreign ships and aircraft within the country’s archipelagic waters.

The Maritime Zones Act, Marcos said, defines the extent and boundaries of the country’s maritime zones as per the Constitution, UNCLOS and the 2016 arbitral award that reaffirmed the Philippines’ maritime entitlements and invalidated China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

Enactment of the measure angered China.

Beijing claimed that it aimed to solidify the arbitral award through domestic legislation, as it would include Panatag Shoal, most of the Spratly Islands and relevant waters into the Philippines’ maritime zones.

“This move severely violates China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea,” the spokesperson said.

“China firmly opposes it and will continue to do everything necessary in accordance with law to firmly defend its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” they added.

The United States lauded the Philippines’ enactment of the Maritime Zones Act, which seeks to further buttress the country’s sovereign rights over its waters, particularly the West Philippine Sea.

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson on Friday said the Philippines can depend on a “chorus of nations” declaring support for the 2016 arbitral ruling to defend its maritime rights and entitlements, as well as help maintain a rules-based order in the face of China’s acts of aggression and flouting of international law.

