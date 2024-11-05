Marce may become typhoon, poses threat to Luzon

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration weather forecaster Veronica Torres gives an update on Storm Marce yesterday, hours after it entered the Philippine area of responsibility.

MANILA, Philippines — Another severe weather disturbance has developed into a tropical storm as it entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) yesterday, threatening to unleash havoc on areas in Luzon already devastated by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Super Typhoon Leon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“Last Sunday, we were monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA), but eventually it developed into a tropical depression, and at 2 a.m. (Monday), it entered the Philippine area of responsibility and even intensified into a tropical storm,” PAGASA deputy administrator for research and development Marcelino Villafuerte II said at a press conference yesterday.

The storm, now called Marce (international name Yinxing), may strengthen into a typhoon before making landfall in extreme Northern Luzon.

At 4 p.m., Tropical Storm Marce was located 785 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes with maximum sustained winds of 75 km per hour near the center, and gustiness of up to 105 km/hour as it moves west northwestward at 30 km/h.

The state weather bureau said that tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 may be hoisted over portions of Cagayan either last night or Tuesday morning.

“We expect that Tropical Storm Marce will make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands or mainland Northern Cagayan, Thursday evening or Friday morning, depending on the strength of the high pressure area,” PAGASA weather specialist Veronica Torres said.

“If the high pressure area is strong, it is possible that the track will go down and its landfall will change towards the Cagayan and Isabela area,” she said.

Torres added that by evening today or tomorrow morning, Marce may further intensify into a severe tropical storm.

“It is possible that it may reach typhoon category. Based on the forecast track, areas affected by Wednesday and Thursday are close to each other, this means that Marce will move slowly while nearing the country’s landmass,” she pointed out.

Many areas in the country are seen to experience rains and strong winds, as Marce moves slowly.

“The track of Tropical Storm Marce is in the middle of the areas affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Super Typhoon Leon so the areas affected during the previous typhoons should also prepare,” Torres said.

To be likely affected most by Marce are extreme Northern Luzon, Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

“Based on the track Marce may reach typhoon category and the highest storm signal may reach signal number 4,” Torres added.

PAGASA Weather Division officer-in-charge Christopher Perez said heavy to intense rains should be expected beginning Friday until weekend in the affected areas.

“We will start to issue a weather advisory on the rainfall scenario beginning Tuesday,” Perez said.

“Gusty winds may be experienced in Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, and some parts of the Southern Luzon area,” he said.

Even areas not covered by storm signals will experience light to moderate rains, according to Perez.

“Regardless of the characteristics of a typhoon, we need to prepare, especially that Marce may reach typhoon category before it approaches Northern Luzon. Based on the forecast track, starting Wednesday we will experience rains and gusty winds, especially the western side of Northern and Central Luzon,” he added.

PAGASA deputy administrator for operations and services OIC Juanito Galang said Marce’s impact can be felt as early as Thursday.

“Based on the forecast track of the typhoon, before it makes landfall, storm surge is expected in portions of Cagayan. We should expect the effect of Marce as early as Thursday until it leaves Northern Luzon,” Galang said. Metro Manila, he added, will have light to moderate rains especially during the weekend.

Dam to open gates

In anticipation of Marce-induced heavy rains, some reservoirs would have to open gates, according to the Hydro-Meteorology Division of PAGASA.

“Since we expect significant rainfall due to Tropical Storm Marce, we need to open some gates of the dams,” PAGASA weather specialist Juan Paolo Pamintuan said at the press briefing.

He said all gates of Ambuklao Dam in Benguet were closed starting 2:30 p.m. on Sunday as well as those of Binga Dam also in Benguet at 5 p.m.

Pamintuan said that at 8 a.m., the water level at Ambuklao Dam reached 751.59 meters or 0.41 meters below its normal high water level of 752 meters.

He added that the water level at Binga Dam reached 574.4 meters or 0.60 meters below its normal high water level of 575 meters.

According to Pamintuan, the water level at Angat Dam increased by 0.02 meters to 202.43 meters. It is still 7.57 meters below its normal high water level of 210 meters.

“We need at least 219 millimeters of rain to reach 210 meters,” Pamintuan added.

Ipo Dam in Bulacan reached 100.22 meters or just 0.88 meters below its normal high water level of 101.1 meters.

La Mesa Dam in Quezon City reached 79.58 meters or 0.57 meters below its spilling level of 80.15 meters.

“We are currently monitoring La Mesa Dam in case there will be significant rainfall,” he said.

On the other hand, San Roque Dam in Pangasinan reached 277.99 meters or 2.01 meters below its normal high water level of 280 meters.

Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija reached 209.05 meters or 11.95 meters below its normal high water level of 221 meters.

Magat Dam in Isabela reached 184.20 meters or 8.80 meters below its normal high water level of 193 meters, while Caliraya Dam water level in Laguna reached 287.76 meters from the previous level of 286.9 meters.

Preparations

Amid the threat of another devastating typhoon, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has instructed all police units to coordinate closely with concerned local governments in case preventive evacuations would have to be enforced.

“The PNP is ready to provide necessary police assistance if there are preemptive evacuations to ensure the impact of the approaching typhoon remains minimal,” PNP public information office chief Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said at a briefing at Camp Crame.

Fajardo said police efforts are focused on low-lying areas and locations prone to landslides.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), for its part, has prepositioned personnel and assets, particularly in areas likely to be affected most.

“The PCG Districts and Stations have put in place their DRGs (Deployable Response Groups) and are ready for deployment,” PCG spokesman Commodore Algier Ricafrente said.

PCG District Northwestern Luzon, headed by Capt. Mark Larsen Mariano, said its attention is focused on Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, which are expected to bear the brunt of Marce.

“Our assets and resources will be prepositioned in Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, and not much in Pangasinan and La Union since these areas are not expected to be affected too much by the storm,” said district spokesperson Ensign Max Martin.

Martin added their assets survived the onslaught of Kristine and Leon, and could be used to address dire situations that Marce might cause.

Ricafrente the PCG is in close coordination with concerned local government units, and with Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices, and the Office of Civil Defense.

In a statement, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said it has already advised all its Port Management Offices nationwide to implement standard operating procedures during weather disturbances to ensure the safety of passengers and other port users.

The PPA admitted that Kristine had damaged several port facilities, but stressed that all the ports under its supervision are fully operational.

PPA General Manager Jay Santiago said stranded passengers, if there would be any, would be given free meals at ports.

Globe Telecom said it is offering connectivity support through Li[1]breng Tawag, Libreng Charging and Libreng WiFi stations in areas that may be severely affected. — Evelyn Macairan, Mark Ernest Villeza, Rainier Allan Ronda