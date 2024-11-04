Senate to tackle postponement of BARMM elections

Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Monday as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.

MANILA, Philippines — Even as the Senate is geared to deliberate on the proposed 2025 national budget upon the resumption of session today, Senate President Francis Escudero said senators would still work on some bills, particularly on the postponement of the Bangsamoro elections.

Escudero said senators initially agreed to focus on the proposed P6.352-trillion national budget, but decided to make some exceptions due to the recent decision of the Supreme Court excluding Sulu from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“According to our rules, unless the plenary allows it, we are not allowed to conduct committee hearings during a plenary session. I think we will exempt one or two (bills) because we have to work on the Bangsamoro election postponement. Maybe we can do it,” Escudero said in Filipino yesterday in an interview over dzBB.

In September, the SC upheld the constitutionality of Republic Act 11054, or the Bangsamoro Organic Law, which created the BARMM. However, it ruled that Sulu is not part of BARMM due to the province’s rejection of the law’s ratification. This decision is immediately executory, partially granting Sulu’s petition against its inclusion.

The law, enacted in 2018, required ratification by plebiscite, with the majority of the former ARMM areas voting in favor. While most areas ratified the law in January and February 2019 plebiscites, Sulu voted against it.

Sulu’s initial inclusion led the province to challenge the decision, resulting in the Supreme Court ruling that excluded it from BARMM.

Escudero said he would file a bill to postpone the BARMM elections with the SC decision on Sulu. Given the three-day notice, the proposed measure will be discussed on Thursday.

While the bill on postponing the BARMM elections will be tackled, the Senate President said the proposed national budget would be the main focus of the Upper Chamber.

“The first two to three weeks of resumption will focus on the budget,” Escudero added.

Escudero noted that the Senate usually holds sessions from Monday to Wednesday from 3 p.m. onwards, but with the budget season, senators agreed to start the budget deliberation earlier or from 10 a.m. onwards.

In deliberating the proposed 2025 national budget, the Senate President said senators would focus more on the flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“The problem must be studying climate change and adaptation; how thick should the seawall be or… is there a similar type of study? Part of the investigation is not only flood control but also DENR (Department of Environment of Natural Resources)’s knowledge and research program,” Escudero noted.

Senators and the public questioned government programs after massive floods brought about by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine displaced more than 761,000 people.

Filing of BARMM COCs begins today

The filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for candidates running in BARMM’s first-ever parliamentary elections begins today.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia said all is set for the filing of the COC for district representatives, the list of nominees for the regional parliamentary political parties (RPPP) and the certificates of nomination and acceptance (CONA).

“We are ready for the filing of COCs for the Bangsamoro from Nov. 4 to 9,” Garcia said.

The Comelec is proceeding with the filing, despite the passage by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority of a resolution seeking to postpone the parliamentary polls, and extend the BARMM transition period to 2028.

Garcia appealed to candidates to police their respective supporters and maintain an orderly, clean and peaceful COC filing.

Eligible to file their COCs for district representatives from the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi are Filipino citizens at least 25 years old on election day, a registered voter in the Bangsamoro, can read and write, and is a resident and registered voter in the district he or she seeks to represent for at least one year before election day.

The aspirants for district representatives are also required to file their CONA if they are candidates of political parties or coalitions.

Those aspiring to serve as district representatives may file their COCs with the Bangsamoro Electoral Office (BEO), through the Office of the Provincial Election Supervisor.

Aspirants for RPPPs must file their CONAs and List of Nominees as well as Manifestation of Intent to Participate in the Parliamentary Elections with the BEO, through the Bangsamoro Registration and Accreditation Committee.

The nominees for RPPP must be Filipino citizens at least 25 years old on election day, a registered voter in the Bangsamoro, can read and write, is a bona fide member of the sectors (women, youth, settler communities, traditional leaders, and ulama) and a member of an RPPP or sectoral organization registered with the Comelec.

A total of 73 BARMM parliamentary seats will be up for grabs in the first-ever BPE on May 12, 2025.