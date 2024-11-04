^

Female workers rally behind Kamala Harris

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
November 4, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Women workers yesterday expressed their preference for a Kamala Harris presidency in the upcoming US elections.

Women members of the Federation of Free Workers (FFW) said Harris’ leadership could significantly impact labor rights and women’s issues on a global scale.

“Kamala Harris’ policies not only align with our goals for workers’ rights but also significantly elevate women’s issues within the broader labor movement,” FFW Women’s Network president Ma. Victoria Garzon-Bellosillo said.

“We are convinced that her leadership will be crucial in eliminating violence and harassment in the workplace,” she added.

FFW board member Arlene Degayo-Golloso said a Harris administration would not only enhance global standards for fair labor practices but also prioritize the protection and empowerment of women in workplaces, especially in the care economy.

A Harris presidency is also seen to bolster industries with significant links to the US, such as electronics and garment sectors in the Philippines.

They also believed that a Harris presidency would cultivate an environment that upholds women workers’ rights, promotes anti-violence measures globally, and addresses the unique challenges faced by women in the workforce such as platform work, climate change, and just transition.

