85 dead due to â€˜Kristineâ€™ â€” Office of Civil Defense

85 dead due to ‘Kristine’ — Office of Civil Defense

Coast Guard personnel assisting in the evacuation of civillians in Batangas during the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) announced on Sunday, October 27, that the recorded death toll from Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) has risen to 85.

However, the number is still pending validation, according to OCD Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno in an interview with DZBB.

Nepomuceno added the agency also anticipates the death toll to rise further, as 41 individuals are still unaccounted for.

The OCD has also recorded 70 injured individuals, and this number is expected to increase.

In a separate report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), a total of 1,415,438 families, accounting for 5,784,298 individuals, were impacted by the inclement weather.

Of these, 91,189 families received assistance within 7,484 evacuation centers, while 48,250 families were supported outside of evacuation centers.

State of calamity

A total of 158 areas across the country declared a state of calamity due to Trami, according to the NDRRMC.

Bicol Region has the highest number of areas placed under a state of calamity with 78 cities and municipalities.

Following Bicol Region is Calabarzon with 63 areas and Region 8 with 13 areas under state of calamity.

Region 1, Cordillera Administrative Region, National Capital Region and Region 12 have one area each under state of calamity.

Meanwhile, a total of 207 infrastructures were damaged amounting to P825,130,698.3.

A total of 520 road sections and 84 bridges were affected with 218 roads and 40 bridges not passable.

Separate data from the Department of Education also recorded 38,333 schools being damaged by Kristine, with 863 classrooms completely damaged and 1026 partially damaged classrooms.

An estimated 74,201.16 metric tons of agricultural products were also damaged during the inclement weather amounting to P1,432,229,305.62, according to the Department of Agriculture.