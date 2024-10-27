^

Headlines

85 dead due to ‘Kristine’ — Office of Civil Defense

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 27, 2024 | 12:29pm
85 dead due to â€˜Kristineâ€™ â€” Office of Civil Defense
Coast Guard personnel assisting in the evacuation of civillians in Batangas during the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.
Philippine Coast Guard via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) announced on Sunday, October 27, that the recorded death toll from Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) has risen to 85.

However, the number is still pending validation, according to OCD Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno in an interview with DZBB. 

Nepomuceno added the agency also anticipates the death toll to rise further, as 41 individuals are still unaccounted for.

The OCD has also recorded 70 injured individuals, and this number is expected to increase.

In a separate report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), a total of 1,415,438 families, accounting for 5,784,298 individuals, were impacted by the inclement weather.

Of these, 91,189 families received assistance within 7,484 evacuation centers, while 48,250 families were supported outside of evacuation centers.

State of calamity

A total of 158 areas across the country declared a state of calamity due to Trami, according to the NDRRMC. 

Bicol Region has the highest number of areas placed under a state of calamity with 78 cities and municipalities. 

Following Bicol Region is Calabarzon with 63 areas and Region 8 with 13 areas under state of calamity.

Region 1, Cordillera Administrative Region, National Capital Region and Region 12 have one area each under state of calamity. 

Meanwhile, a total of 207 infrastructures were damaged amounting to P825,130,698.3.

A total of 520 road sections and 84 bridges were affected with 218 roads and 40 bridges not passable. 

Separate data from the Department of Education also recorded 38,333 schools being damaged by Kristine, with 863 classrooms completely damaged and 1026 partially damaged classrooms. 

An estimated 74,201.16 metric tons of agricultural products were also damaged during the inclement weather amounting to P1,432,229,305.62, according to the Department of Agriculture.

vuukle comment

KRISTINE

NDRRMC

OFFICE OF CIVIL DEFENSE

STATE OF CALAMITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Batangas in state of calamity as more bodies found

Batangas in state of calamity as more bodies found

By Arnel Ozaeta | 13 hours ago
Following extensive damage caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, the Batangas provincial government has declared a state...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM advances bonus, cash gifts to government workers

DBM advances bonus, cash gifts to government workers

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is advancing the release of bonuses and cash gifts to government workers.
Headlines
fbtw
OCD: 4 countries sending air assets for relief operations

OCD: 4 countries sending air assets for relief operations

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Four countries will send their air assets to the Philippines to assist in relief operations in areas devastated by Severe...
Headlines
fbtw
Another tropical storm threatens to enter PAR

Another tropical storm threatens to enter PAR

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Another tropical storm was forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) last night and could intensify into...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD sending more food packs to Naga

DSWD sending more food packs to Naga

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development is preparing to send 5,000 more family food packs (FFPs) to Naga City, one...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Calls for help pouring in as floods not subsiding

Calls for help pouring in as floods not subsiding

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Rescuers in regions hardest hit by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine raced yesterday to reach people still stranded in areas...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos backs shift to greener transport system

President Marcos backs shift to greener transport system

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Citing the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters due to climate change, President Marcos has renewed his...
Headlines
fbtw
NSC: Nabbed CPP leader not a peace consultant

NSC: Nabbed CPP leader not a peace consultant

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
The National Security Council (NSC) laughed off yesterday the claim by the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) that its...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines to host international conference on women, peace and security

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
The country is all set to host the International Conference on Women, Peace and Security (ICWPS) from Oct. 28 to 30, highlighting the nation’s commitment to help promote, protect and empower women across...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with