Pasig court allows Quiboloy’s appearance in Senate probe

Apollo Quiboloy (C, in orange), pastor and founder of the Philippine-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, arrives to attend the arraignment at Pasig City Regional Trial Court in Metro Manila on September 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A Pasig court has allowed detained doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy to appear in the investigation by the Senate regarding the alleged abuses within his “church,” the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

In a five-page order dated October 21, the Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 159 granted the request of Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chair of the the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, to permit the appearance of the detained FBI-wanted preacher.

The committee hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, October 23, at 10 a.m.

Joining Quiboloy are his co-accused, who are leaders of KOJC: Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, Paulene Canada and Sylvia Calija Cemanes.

Quiboloy, who was arrested on September 8, is currently facing charges of child and sexual abuse, along with a non-bailable trafficking in persons charge.

The human trafficking charge has been filed in the Pasig RTC, while the child and sexual abuse charges were lodged with a Quezon City RTC.

Quiboloy’s opposition

The court noted that Quiboloy opposed Hontiveros' request. His camp argued that Congress' power to compel witnesses should be balanced against Quiboloy's constitutional rights, particularly since he is already in legal custody and facing trial.

Citing the right to presumption of innocence and the right against self-incrimination, Quiboloy’s camp contended that the matters the panel intends to investigate are already under court jurisdiction, and forcing him to appear before the Senate during the ongoing trial would constitute legislative overreach.

However, the court did not grant this request, referencing precedents that allow an accused individual to attend a legislative committee hearing while a case is pending in court.

The RTC cited the case of Sabio vs. Gordon in its explanation.

"A legislative investigation in aid of legislation and court proceedings has different purposes. On one hand, courts conduct hearings or like adjudicative procedures to settle, through the application of a law, actual controversies arising between adverse litigants a n d involving demandable rights. On the other hand, inquiries in aid of legislation are, inter alia, undertaken as tools to enable the legislative body to gather information and, thus, legislate wisely and effectively; and to determine whether there is a need to improve existing laws or enact new or remedial legislation, albeit the inquiry need not result in any potential legislation. On-going judicial proceedings do not preclude congressional hearings in aid of legislation.”

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla praised the court's decision to allow the preacher's appearance.

“Good! At least we can gather more information. I hope he tells the truth,” Remulla said.

When asked whether the court is allowed to do this despite Quiboloy's opposition, the Justice chief said the court is the proper venue, but the legislature can still question him.

“Well, he does not have to say anything; he’s already on trial,” he said.

“Kaya in aid of legislation, they can ask him questions, but nothing that would worsen his case,” Remulla added.