Thales offers Philippines state-of-the-art cyber defense system

MANILA, Philippines — Recognizing the country’s need to boost its cyber defense capabilities, one of the world’s leading cybersecurity and defense companies is offering state-of-the-art systems and equipment that will boost the military’s cyber resilience.

As one of this year’s participants in the 5th Asian Defense, Security and Crisis Management Exhibition and Conference (ADAS 2024) held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City last month, Thales believes it can provide what the Philippines needs.

“In light of the challenges that the Philippines is currently facing, particularly in the West Philippine Sea, Thales recognizes the importance of building a credible defense posture for the country,” Benoit Nalin, the company’s country director for the Philippines, told The STAR.

Based on Thales’ understanding of the Philippines’ geographical and defense needs, he said, “cyber protection is an increasingly critical need for every country, given the growing sophistication of cyber threats.”

He added that Thales is one of the top five global companies in cybersecurity, offering comprehensive, cyber-secured solutions, as well as long-term programs to build local capabilities.

“With over 500 customers in 18 countries, we have a strong track record of helping nations enhance their cyber resilience and protect their critical infrastructure,” Nalin said.

In terms of air defense, he said Thales’ Skyview integrated system provides a complete aerial picture, backed by 60 years of experience and successful deployments in over 30 countries, including NATO, France and Indonesia.

“Our system integrates more than 600 different radars, which helps reduce non-recurrent costs for future projects. We also offer the Ground Master long-range surveillance radars, which are already sold to several countries including Indonesia and Malaysia, providing a robust air defense capability,” he added.

For maritime security, Nalin said Thales has significant expertise both underwater and above water with its Captas sonar systems deployed by over 40 navies worldwide, offering its localized acoustic analysis system and stimulation tools.

“Additionally, our Coastwatcher 100 coastal radar is well-suited for protecting the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, with a proven track record in countries with challenging weather and sea conditions. Above water, we also offer the Tacticos combat management system, which has been deployed by numerous navies and integrated into ships built by renowned international shipyards,” he added.

Overall, Thales can leverage its experience as a system integrator to offer the Philippines ITAR-free solutions that ensure full sovereignty, according to Nalin.

“Our open architecture promotes collaboration, while our technology transfer and local partnership programs help build self-reliant defense capabilities. Through Thales’ government-to-government support, including project financing, we can also contribute to the country’s efforts to protect its sovereignty and strengthen its defense infrastructure. Thales is committed to supporting the Philippines in achieving self-reliance in its defense and security capabilities, similar to the close partnerships we have fostered across Asia,” he said.

During the opening of ADAS 2024, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the priorities under Horizon 3 of the military’s modernization program is cyber defense.

“We are looking at big-ticket items that will be very useful in order for us to be able to comply with the requirements of our new defense concept, the comprehensive archipelagic defense concept,” Brawner added.

Thales, a leading sonar, radar and anti-submarine warfare technology and equipment provider offering defense systems and solutions for various militaries around the globe, invited The STAR to visit the company’s new site last month in Marseille, France, where it opened its doors to international media for a tour of its facility and presented its latest innovations in naval defense technologies.

In an interview on the sidelines of the familiarization tour, Thales corporate naval defense adviser Eric Chaperon, a retired vice admiral of the French Navy, said it is up to specific governments or militaries to determine what capabilities or technologies it needs based on what it is facing.