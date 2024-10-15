^

Harry Roque’s wife left Philippines — Immigration

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 15, 2024 | 3:32pm
Lawyer Harry Roque poses a photo with his wife, Mylah, on the sideline of then President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address in July 2018. Halfway through his term as party-list represetative in the 17th Congress, Harry accepted Duterte’s invitation to become his spokesperson.
MANILA, Philippines — Mylah Roque, the wife of former human rights lawyer and presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, has left the country, the Bureau of Immigration confirmed.

According to Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval on Tuesday, October 15, Roque’s spouse fled the Philippines on September 3, a month before the House Quad Committee ordered her arrest. 

An immigration lookout bulletin has been issued against Mylah on September 16.

“So wala po siya sa bansa sa kasalukuyan,” Sandoval said in an interview with PTV’s Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon. 

(So, she is not in the country at the moment.)

On September 20, Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte) said that Mylah has left for Singapore amid the congressional probe. 

Meanwhile, the former presidential spokesperson, who has been at large since September 12,  has no recent recorded departure.

He also has an immigration lookout bulletin, which was issued on August 6. 

Mylah was ordered arrested by the House Quad committee due to her non-appearance in the congressional probe into illegal offshore gaming operators.

A show cause order was issued to Mylah on September 20, requiring her to attend the hearings and provide the documents requested by the joint committee. 

These include Harry and Mylah’s financial records, a medical certificate explaining Mylah's initial absence, and documents related to properties owned by Biancham Holdings and Trading.

House lawmakers are scrutinizing the significant rise in their assets, which increased by millions between 2014 and 2018.

Mylah's involvement in signing a lease agreement with Chinese nationals linked to an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator in Bamban, Tarlac is also under investigation.

Philstar.com has reached out to Roque and to the Department of Justice for comments about the matter, but they have yet to reply. — with reports from Dominique Nicole Flores

