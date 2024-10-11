Harry Roque's wife ordered arrested

MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque isn't the only Roque facing an arrest order — his wife, Mylah Roque, has also been issued one by House lawmakers on Friday, October 11.

Consistently absent at the congressional probe into the illegal offshore gaming operators, with no valid excuse, lawmakers agreed on Friday to have Mylah detained at the House of Representatives.

A show cause order for Mylah was issued on September 20, compelling her to appear at the hearings and submit the documents requested by the joint committee.

This includes the spouses’ financial records, the medical certificate justifying Mylah’s first absence and papers on the properties owned by Biancham Holdings and Trading.

House lawmakers are questioning their assets after it saw a massive increase worth millions in just four years from 2014 to 2018.

Mylah’s participation in signing a lease agreement with Chinese nationals linked to an illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator in Bamban, Tarlac is also under scrutiny.

Just like her husband, Mylah has intentionally ignored invitations for the third time, including the show cause order, because she also believes the lower chamber is abusing its legislative power.

It can be recalled that she responded to the show cause order on September 21, saying that House quadcom chairperson Rep. Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte, 2nd District) is “abusing his immunity from libel.”

Meanwhile, Harry was issued an arrest order on September 12. After that, he has been active on social media, making video statements in response to the joint committee’s actions towards him and his wife.

Harry, however, failed to acquire a special protective order from the Supreme Court through a petition filed by his daughter, citing that the arrest order and subpoena of documents violate his rights.

This is after the court said the writ of amparo is only granted to cases of extrajudicial killings and threats.

The former spokesman has been named as a legal counsel involved in attempting to renew the POGO license of Lucky South 99, a raided scam hub in Tarlac, through its authorized representative Cassandra Li Ong.

Lucky South 99 was found to be allegedly involved in human trafficking, torture, prostitution and fraudulent activities.

State authorities are still in search of Harry. Now, they are also tasked to look for his wife Mylah.