Harry Roque's wife summoned as House quadcom probes couple's asset surge

Lawyer Harry Roque poses a photo with his wife, Mylah, on the sideline of then President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address in July 2018. Halfway through his term as party-list represetative in the 17th Congress, Harry accepted Duterte’s invitation to become his spokesperson.

MANILA, Philippines — Mylah Roque, wife of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, has been called to the ongoing investigation surrounding her husband's alleged ties to illegal gambling operations, facing questions on a mysterious surge in the couple's company assets.

The House of Representatives' quad committee, a joint panel of four House panels investigating offshore gaming operations, or POGOs, has issued a show cause order on Friday, September 20 to Mylah, demanding her presence at its next hearing.

Mylah failed to appear or submit the documents requested during previous quad committee sessions. Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano (Abang Lingkod party-list) noted that, among other things, Mylah's medical certificate was not filed.

A shareholder of Harry's corporation Biancham Holdings and Trading, Mylah's potential connection to controversial POGOs was spotlighted after the mega panel discovered that the company's assets increased from a modest P125,000 in 2014 to P67.7 million in 2018.

This means the value of Biancham's assets, on average, grew by at least P46,000 every day for four years.

The joint panel also hopes to learn about Mylah’s role in a lease agreement with Chinese nationals tied to an illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator in Bamban, Tarlac. This followed an incident in July when one of Binacham’s subsidiary properties, PH2, provided shelter to the Chinese nationals.

Harry's aide also under probe

Alberto Rodulfo “AR” Dela Serna, Harry’s former executive assistant, is also under investigation after the quadcom discovered their joint bank account, which had millions of pesos withdrawn and deposited. Dela Serna is also a stockholder of Biancham.

He was absent at the sixth public hearing on Thursday due to a scheduled flying class, which the joint committee is still in the process of verifying.

Harry also faces allegations of serving as Lucky South 99’s legal counsel during the firm’s attempt to renew its license as a POGO.

Lawmakers suspect the former spokesperson of being connected to illegal POGOs because of his alleged involvement with Cassandra Ong, Lucky South 99’s authorized representative.

Due to his refusal to attend the hearings and submit the subpoenaed documents on his financial records, the House quadcom cited him in contempt and ordered to detain him.

Law enforcement agencies are already on the move to arrest Harry, who has expressed that he will not surrender unless case is lodged against him at the Supreme Court.

The House quadcom's investigation extends beyond the Roque family as it seeks to link drug-related extrajudicial killings and illegal POGO operations during the Duterte administration. This includes cases of human trafficking and scam farms, highlighting the far-reaching consequences of these alleged illegal activities.