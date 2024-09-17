^

Ex-PNP chief may have been involved in Alice Guo's escape

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 17, 2024 | 3:58pm
Ex-PNP chief may have been involved in Alice Guo's escape
Former Bamban Mayor Alice Leal Guo attends the Senate Committee of Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality's hearing probing her ties to POGOs.
Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — An unnamed former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief may have been involved in the escape of former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, according to intelligence from a Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) executive.

During Tuesday’s Senate probe on Guo's alleged ties to Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), Pagcor Senior Vice President for the Security and Monitoring Cluster Raul Villanueva said there were whispers of a "payola" from Guo.

Villanueva, a retired PNP general, said that there were also personalities involved with Guo’s escape.  

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, asked Villanueva who these were. 

“It was mentioned, a former chief PNP,” Villanueva said. However, he emphasized that this information was still being verified. 

PNP Deputy Director for Administration Police Brig. Gen. Raul Tacaca, who represented the police force, said that they have no information on this yet. 

Hontiveros described the revelation as big news.

“No less than a former chief PNP is implicated in the escape of Guo Hua Ping,” she said. 

Hontiveros added that this suggests POGO money may have reached the highest levels of the country’s leadership.

“The next president, the next senators, the next local government leaders could be bankrolled by POGO money,” Hontiveros said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

Is it Bato? 

Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, a former PNP chief himself, expressed concern about the accusation.

“There is allegedly a chief PNP receiving monthly payroll from you. Can we know who this former chief PNP? I am concerned, because I am a former chief PNP!” Dela Rosa said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

The senator said there might be a colorful script coming out later, stating that he accepted money from Guo. 

Guo denied knowing Dela Rosa and said she had only seen him at the Senate.

“Kahit selfie? May selfie ka sa'kin?” Dela Rosa asked. (Even a selfie? You do not have a selfie with me?) 

“Wala po,” Guo said. (Nothing.) 

Guo has appeared in several controversial selfies, including one with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his campaign. More recently, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos and PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil drew the ire of netizens after being seen smiling in a photo with Guo. 

“I’m sure you’re not the one,” Villanueva said, referring to Dela Rosa. 

This is Guo’s second appearance at the Senate ever since being apprehended by Indonesian authorities in September. 

Guo fled the country after authorities began cracking down on her alleged criminal activities as the Senate hearing shed more light pointing to anomalies. The former Bamban mayor faces charges that range from human trafficking, money laundering and misrepresentation. 

