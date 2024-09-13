Marcos Jr. slams ‘fake, fake, fake’ news on Gibo resignation

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos yesterday described as the “worst example of fake news” the rumor that Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has resigned, and called on the public not to fall for baseless claims intended to sow disorder.

Social media posts claiming that Teodoro is on his way out of the Cabinet circulated after former Presidential Communications secretary Cheloy Garafil was designated as chief of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office. Some online posts also claim that more Cabinet officials are planning to step down.

In an interview with reporters in Navotas, Marcos laughed off the rumor and called it “fake, fake, fake, fake, fake, fake news.” People should not believe claims that are not supported by proof, he added.

“They are desperate people who are inventing stories to sow disorder. They do not contribute anything to the lives of Filipinos. They only malign and cause disorder,” the President said. “That is the worst example of fake news being peddled on social media. Be careful and scrutinize if you read things like that.”

Any change in the Cabinet, Marcos said, would be announced by official sources, not by just about anyone on social media.

“They do not know anything. We will make the announcement. For now, there are no changes,” he said.

Marcos said he and Teodoro laughed when they heard about the rumor. He revealed that he called the defense chief yesterday to talk about the claims that he is quitting his post.

“He (Teodoro) said, ‘Why? Are you dismissing me?’ I said, ‘Why would I dismiss you, we have no problem,’” the President said.

According to Marcos, Teodoro advised him to just ignore the rumor but he insisted on reacting to it so they could explain to the public that the information is false. Marcos gave an assurance that disinformation would not affect his work and that of his officials.

“Our work will continue. We won’t stop. All of our colleagues are finding ways to help and to improve the Philippines day and night,” Marcos said in Filipino. “We do not give attention to that (rumor) because we know it is not true... With some of these rumors that have spread around, we have the advantage. We know the truth. So we will give it to you as soon as we can and as quickly as we can so that people understand what is going on.”

Presidential Communications Secretary Cesar Chavez said Marcos’ full trust and confidence in Teodoro has never wavered.

“Rumors to the contrary are pathetic attempts to sow disunity in an organization united in protecting our people and defending our territory. Busy as they are with their mission, we should spare our fighting men of the corrosive politicking that has no place in their ranks,” Chavez said in a statement.

Arsenio Andolong, Department of National Defense (DND) spokesman, also belied the rumor.

“We call on those who purposely propagate unfounded lies to be circumspect and refrain from spreading misinformation and disinformation,” Andolong said.

“We urge the public to be vigilant against misleading claims that aim to sow discord among the Filipino people and divert our attention from the real challenges that beset our country,” he added.

Teodoro and the DND are “focused squarely on boosting the nation’s capabilities to protect our territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Andolong also said.

Meanwhile, the DND and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are pushing stronger defense relations with India as they welcomed Indian Secretary of Defense Shri Giridhar Aramane to Camp Aguinaldo on Wednesday.

Teodoro and Aramane discussed defense cooperation and other matters of mutual interest.

According to the DND, Teodoro emphasized the importance of strengthening the partnership between the Philippines and India, particularly in upholding the rule of law in the region.

He also underscored the Philippines’ commitment to a Self-Reliant Defense Posture, with a particular focus on supply chain resilience as a critical component of the country’s defense strategy and welcomed further opportunities for military-to-military engagements and collaborations.

Aramane, for his part, extended an invitation to Teodoro to visit India for ministerial-level talks, highlighting that 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines.

He also commended the Philippines for its strong adherence to the rule of law and expressed a desire to enhance defense ties through the sharing of experiences and technologies.

Aramane also met with Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura, AFP vice chief of staff, and other senior military officers.

The military said discussions during the visit focused on enhancing bilateral defense relations, exploring opportunities for joint training and exercises and sharing best practices in addressing common security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Philippine Army (PA), taking advantage of the opportunity to bond with its counterparts during a symposium in Melbourne on Tuesday, also strengthened its relations with military counterparts from Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

Col. Louie Dema-ala, Army spokesman, said PA chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido engaged the armies of the three countries to strengthen military cooperation.

Galido and Australian Army Chief Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart discussed 15 planned cooperation programs to enhance joint training complexity and interoperability, aligning with the strategic priorities of both nations, added Dema-ala.

“The Philippine Army continues to forge stronger defense bilateral partnerships with allied nations, demonstrating its commitment to regional peace and security,” he said. – Michael Punongbayan