^

Headlines

DepEd in the dark on how VP Sara spent confidential funds

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 3, 2024 | 11:17am
DepEd in the dark on how VP Sara spent confidential funds
Vice President Sara Duterte turns over the Department of Education seal to incoming Education Secretary Sonny Angara during ceremonies held at the DepEd central office in Pasig City yesterday.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education's finance unit is not aware of how Vice President Sara Duterte spent the department's P112.5 million in confidential funds in 2023.

DepEd Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla told the House appropriations committee on Monday, September 3, that the finance department was not involved in the "process of utilization and liquidation" of the secret fund. 

After releasing three-quarters of the P150-million confidential fund lodged in the agency's 2023 budget, Sevilla said the finance unit "recorded [the confidential funds] as liquidated because we were given a copy of the cover letter only of the liquidation." DepEd did not release the remaining confidential funds for the fourth quarter of 2023 because no request was made.

Sevilla explained that DepEd adhered to the Commission on Audit's 2015 joint circular that governs the release of confidential funds through cash advances.

"There is a three-month requirement, that it (the confidential fund) should be released on a quarterly basis. The next is liquidation, which should be upon the head of the agency to the Commission on Audit,” she added.

What's the process? Confidential funds, as the name implies, cover expenses linked to confidential surveillance tasks within government agencies.  
 
Auditing confidential and intelligence funds mostly depends on the transparent and accurate submissions of government agencies with these funds. 

However, state auditors' 2015 joint circular requires agencies to present a detailed physical and financial plan when requesting such funds. This plan should include estimated amounts for each project, activity, and program.  

In DepEd's own words. DepEd's then-spokesperson Michael Poa said in January that the agency’s confidential funds are used for gathering information or intelligence to prevent the alleged participation of students in "illegal activities" by terrorist groups.

In 2022, DepEd defended the insertion of the secret funds in its budget by citing several "threats to the learning environment, safety and security of DepEd personnel." Using the funds, DepEd personnel and students were to be protected from sexual abuse, violence, corruption, drug involvement, child pornography and other unlawful issues that “require surveillance and intelligence gathering.” 

Duterte's renewed request for confidential funds for DepEd in the 2024 budget drew criticism from lawmakers, who pointed out that DepEd and other civilian agencies have "no business" engaging in surveillance activities. 

After facing public backlash, the House of Representatives decided to strip Duterte of her request for confidential funds and realign this to agencies focused on maritime defense. 

For 2025, Duterte did not request any confidential and intelligence funds for the Office of the Vice President. There was also no insertion of confidential funds in DepEd's proposed spending plan, which was submitted to the Department of Budget and Management prior to Duterte's resignation on June 19.

Duterte was replaced by former senator Sonny Angara on July 19.

Reason for resignation. Duterte said the government's "mishandling" of DepEd's 2024 budget was among the reasons why she stepped down as the department secretary, according to her interview with GMA News in August.

The vice president did not substantiate her statement but implied she could not handle DepEd's budget again in 2025 for this reason.

When asked about Duterte's remarks in an interview, Angara said he is leaving it up to state auditors to determine if there was any mishandling of the budget. 

vuukle comment

CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPED

INDAY SARA DUTERTE

NATIONAL BUDGET 2025

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Enteng'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Enteng'

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Enteng", the fifth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this...
Headlines
fbtw
Military steps up naval, air patrols in Escoda Shoal

Military steps up naval, air patrols in Escoda Shoal

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Intensified air and naval patrols are being readied in Escoda Shoal in support of Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Teresa...
Headlines
fbtw
DND gets copy of 1875 map of Philippines

DND gets copy of 1875 map of Philippines

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. recently received a print of an 1875 map of the Philippines, which shows its territories...
Headlines
fbtw
No DepEd payment for Sara&rsquo;s storybook &ndash;&nbsp;Angara

No DepEd payment for Sara’s storybook – Angara

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
There was no official record of payment for the making of the “Isang Kaibigan” storybook of Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA maintains there were enough weather advisories

PAGASA maintains there were enough weather advisories

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Enough advisories were issued before the onslaught of Tropical Storm Enteng, officials of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Northern Luzon still under Signal No. 2 as 'Enteng' crosses West Philippine Sea

Northern Luzon still under Signal No. 2 as 'Enteng' crosses West Philippine Sea

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 hours ago
Several areas in Northern Luzon stayed under Signal No. 2 on Tuesday morning, September 3, as Tropical Storm Enteng advanced...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP insists Quiboloy remains inside KOJC compound

PNP insists Quiboloy remains inside KOJC compound

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 3 hours ago
Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said that the PNP remains confident pastor Apollo Quiboloy...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Enteng&rsquo; accelerates over West Philippine Sea

‘Enteng’ accelerates over West Philippine Sea

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) is now over the West Philippine Sea and is moving northward at a faster pace...
Headlines
fbtw
Storm Enteng sets off floods, landslides

Storm Enteng sets off floods, landslides

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Tropical Storm Enteng set off landslides and unleashed pounding rain that flooded many areas in Luzon starting Sunday night...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with