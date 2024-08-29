^

Philippines waited too long to thwart China's incursions at sea – DND chief

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 1:43pm
Philippines waited too long to thwart China's incursions at sea – DND chief
Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. holds his first press briefing as the newly appointed secretary of the Department of National Defense (DND) in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on June 07, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' failure to immediately counter China's illegal activities in the West Philippine Sea weakened its position and allowed other foreign powers to solidify their presence in the contested waters, the Department of National Defense chief admitted on Thursday. 

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. told the House appropriations panel that the country acted too late to upgrade its naval and air force capabilities and establish forward posts in the South China Sea, parts of which are referred to as the West Philippine Sea. 

The Philippines is now scrambling "double time" to correct this mistake, the defense secretary admitted.

"The lesson is we procrastinated in putting aside a threat, and in these types of situations, time is an asset you cannot recover anymore," Teodoro said.

This candid assessment from the defense secretary came out during his defense of the DND's proposed P256.1 billion budget in 2025, which is 6.4% higher from the P240.6 billion budget this year.

The DND's priorities for 2025 include its plans to strengthen the Philippines' "archipelagic defense" and protect the country's sovereignty, including its 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone. This includes the construction of new naval bases and ports in outlying areas.

"Naval and air capabilities are subsumed to the initial strategic decision to harden the areas. We should have done it immediately at that time," Teodoro said. "And now we should do it double time where we can."

Besides the West Philippine Sea, the DND is also focused on securing the Philippine (Benham) Rise and the eastern seaboard o prevent any "illegal and unlawful research and occupation" in the area.  

"Everybody is naturally focused on the West Philippine Sea right now, but there is also a vast area we have to protect," Teodoro added.

Throughout his six-year term, former President Rodrigo Duterte mostly downplayed the Philippines' sea dispute with China and once called the 2016 Hague ruling that ruled in favor of the country a mere "piece of paper" he can "throw away." 

Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Philippines pivoted toward pursuing deeper military ties with the United States and Japan, among other countries, and rebuked China for its illegal activities in the disputed waters. 

DND

NATIONAL BUDGET 2025

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
'Many nations' ask US Coast Guard for help

‘Many nations’ ask US Coast Guard for help

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
Several countries have been reaching out to the United States Coast Guard for support, including training, as China pursues...
Cop confirms reward system in drug war

Cop confirms reward system in drug war

By Shiela Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
Controversial police Col. Jovie Espenido yesterday confirmed that there was a reward and quota system under formerpresident...
China's top diplomat warns visiting US official over support for the Philippines

China's top diplomat warns visiting US official over support for the Philippines

8 hours ago
China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Wednesday warned visiting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan over supporting the Philippines...
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 29 due to habagat

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 29 due to habagat

8 hours ago
Several local government units on Thursday suspended classes due to the inclement weather brought by the southwest monsoon...
OVP secret funds used for tables, chairs, medicine

OVP secret funds used for tables, chairs, medicine

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
A year after the P125 million in confidential funds spent by the Office of the Vice President in just 11 days sparked controversy,...
Marcos signs law establishing Loss and Damage Fund Board

Marcos signs law establishing Loss and Damage Fund Board

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law the “The Loss and Damage Fund Board Act”, which is the enabling...
LIVE: House hearing on DPWH's 2025 budget

LIVE: House hearing on DPWH's 2025 budget

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The House Committee on Appropriations is once again holding a hearing on the proposed P6.352 trillion 2025 national budget...
LIVE: House hearing on Department of National Defense's 2025 budget

LIVE: House hearing on Department of National Defense's 2025 budget

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The House Committee on Appropriations is continuing the hearing into the proposed P6.352 trillion 2025 national budget...
Ex-cop backs inmates' claims of Chinese drug lords' execution in Davao prison

Ex-cop backs inmates' claims of Chinese drug lords' execution in Davao prison

By Shiela Crisostomo | 5 hours ago
An incarcerated former policeman on Wednesday corroborated the earlier testimonies of two inmates on the execution of...
