Shiela Guo, Cassandra Ong indicted in POGO scandal

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 1:49pm
Shiela Guo, sister of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, responds to questions at the Senate justice and human rights panel hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has recommended the filing of charges against Shiela Guo and Cassandra Ong, associates of dismissed mayor Alice Guo who were previously nabbed in Indonesia.

The DOJ’s National Prosecution Service indicted Shiela, the supposed sister of disgraced Bamban mayor Guo and Cassandra Li Ong, incorporator of the Pampanga-based Lucky South 99, an offshore gaming operator or POGO, according to a document obtained by Philstar.com.

Ong is currently held in the House of Representatives, while Guo is under the custody of the Senate.

Charges against Shiela Guo. The ousted mayor’s sister was indicted for violating Article 150 of the Revised Penal Code in failing to heed Senate summons issued in July.

The provision penalizes and fines disobedience to legislative summons.

Charges of violations of the New Passport Act were also filed against Shiela for allegedly obtaining her Philippine passport fraudulently.

During their escape from the country, the ousted mayor and her companions supposedly used their Philippine passports. They evaded capture despite a standing immigration lookout bulletin alerting authorities on their departure.

Charges against Cassandra Ong. Ong was similarly indicted for disobeying legislative summons, having failed to appear at the House of Representatives after a subpoena ordering her appearance in public hearings on Lucky South 99.

She was also charged with obstruction of justice for harboring, concealing and facilitating the escape of a criminal offender.

Other recommendations

The DOJ National Prosecution Service also advised the falsification charges for Guo and Ong be forwarded to the NBI and other relevant law enforcement agencies for further investigation and case development.

Charges recommended by the National Prosecution Service are distinct from those the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) previously filed, DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said in a previous report.

Guo was initially charged by the NBI with violation of the Passport Act, falsification of public documents, and violation of the Philippine Immigration Act.

Ong, meanwhile, was charged by the bureau with obstruction of justice and violation of the Philippine Immigration Act.

Tuesday's hearing

On Tuesday, August 28, the Senate held a public inquiry into dealings of Shiela Guo, purportedly connected to illegally operating POGOs. At the hearing, she recounted her escape with the dismissed mayor, Alice, through a series of boat rides.

She also admitted to being a Chinese citizen while denying being related to Alice by blood.

