Duterte clan lawyering up for ICC case — VP Sara

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 20, 2024 | 6:58pm
Duterte clan lawyering up for ICC case â�� VP Sara
Vice President Sara Duterte attends a budget hearing for the Office of the Vice President on August 20, 2024.
Facebook / Senate of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte clan is lawyering up in case the International Criminal Court (ICC) comes knocking at their door. 

During a press briefing following the Office of the Vice President’s budget hearing in the Senate, Vice President Sara Duterte addressed reporters. She was asked about the ICC case filed against her and how the Duterte family is preparing for it.

“We put lines, hindi kami nagcriss-cross ng problema namin,” Duterte replied. (We put lines, we do not crisscross our problems.) 

According to Duterte, she and her husband handle their public issues separately. Lawyer Mans Caprio was recently accused by former Customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban of being involved in the illegal drug trade. 

Similarly, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV anticipated that arrest warrants would soon be issued by the ICC against Duterte and her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte. Trillanes is among those who filed a case with the ICC.

Duterte said that her family stays in their own lanes when it comes to such matters.

“Ganoon din kami, ni Pagulong Duterte. We have different set of lawyers for ICC. So iba 'yung nagta-trabaho para sa kanya at iba 'yung kinokunsulta ko para sa akin,” she added. 

(We are like that, with President Duterte. We have different set of lawyers for ICC. So there are different ones working for him and I am consulting others.) 

Duterte had earlier stated that she will not cooperate with the ICC, urging the Department of Justice to do the same.

The vice president claimed that this was merely part of a political harassment campaign against her and her family due to the threat they pose to those in power.

She cited the ongoing quad-committee investigation in the House of Representatives as another example. The House megapanel, consisting of four committees, is investigating crimes linked to Philippine offshore gaming operators, drug war deaths, and the illegal drug trade.

Duterte was also asked about rumors of a possible impeachment case in the House. She said that friends within the Lower Chamber told her that there is an open discussion on an impeachment case against her.  

“Basta kami, inaantay lang namin ang kanilang gagawin dahil expected na 'yun na gagawin nila. Dahil ano ba ang gusto nilang gawin? Gusto nilang pabagsakin ang pamilya Duterte sa politika,” Duterte said. 

(We are just waiting for what they will do because it is expected that they will do that. What do they want to do? They want to make the Duterte family fall in politics.) 

However, the House of Representatives has previously denied that there is an impeachment case being prepared against her. 

Duterte has been plagued by rumors of impeachment since November 2023 after her controversial quest for confidential and intelligence funds. House leaders also denied this at the time.  — with reports from Cristina Chi 

