Senate panel, DMW probe death of 2 OFWs in Saudi Arabia

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate is looking into the recent deaths of two overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia.

During the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers on Monday, Sen. Raffy Tulfo cited the deaths of OFWs Jelyn Arguzon and Riolyn Sayson.

According to Tulfo's Facebook last July, Arguzon’s family approached him for help after she was reported dead by her agency, the Insana International Placement Agency.

Arguzon’s husband, Jerriel Amatorio, said that he lost contact with his wife around June 28. Prior to this, Amatorio said that Arguzon’s employer kept her passport from her.

The OFW also informed her family that she was having trouble with the child of the employer.

The employer likewise allegedly limited contact between Arguzon and her family. Insana International Placement Agency president Leaniz Palcone confirmed that both Arguzon and her employer could not be contacted after Arguzon’s family said they lost contact with the OFW.

Arguzon family eventually brought up their complaint to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), who said it would be difficult to contact the employer at the time.

The family was eventually informed that Arguzon died of natural causes in July, according to Saudi Arabia officials.

OWWA administrator said that a second autopsy will be conducted once Arguzon's remains are flown to the Philippines to determine the cause of her death.

“Kapag lumitaw na may foul play ay ma-activate ang ating lawyer on the ground at agad-agad pong magsasampa ng kaso, (If it is found that there is foul play, our lawyer on the ground will file a case)” Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega also said that it could request the government of Saudi Arabia to conduct an investigation into Arguzon’s death.

DMW Undersecretary. Bernard Olalia said that there were lapses in protocol in how Arguzon's agency handled the situation. Olalia said that it was also possible to cancel the agency’s license.

Tulfo said that the recruitment agency should have seen the red flags when Arguzon and her employer could not be contacted.

The senator also assailed the fact that while Insana had been suspended, the agency was not fined.

Meanwhile, Sayson’s death was ruled by Saudi Arabia officials as a natural death via cardiac arrest.

According to Edilberto Sayson, Riolyn’s husband, his wife's employer limited her access to Wi-Fi and she was also locked in her room. Riolyn was only fed a meal once a day.

Riolyn was fearful that her employers would harm her, so she did not formally complain. Edilberto said his wife's main worry was how little she was eating.

Edilberto added that Riolyn complained of back pains and shortness of breath prior to her death, and had asked to be removed from her employer. However, Tulfo pointed out that Riolyn had passed all the local health screenings prior to leaving the Philippines.

The senator said that agencies still have a responsibility to make sure that OFWs leave in good shape, and ensure that there are not shortcuts taken when it comes to the health screenings.

Cacdac said that a deeper investigation is underway.

Riolyn and Arguzon’s deaths in Saudi Arabia came after the high-profile killing of OFW Jullebee Ranara. In 2023, Ranara’s body was found in the Kuwait desert. She was killed by her employer’s 17-year-old son, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison.