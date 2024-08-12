^

Headlines

President Marcos slams China air force

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
August 12, 2024 | 12:00am
President Marcos slams China air force
File photo shows a NC-212i light transport aircraft of the Philippine Air Force. Two China air force jets dropped flares in the path of a similar plane while patrolling the skies in the vicinity of Panatag Shoal on August 8, 2024.
AFP

For illegal, reckless acts in Panatag

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos yesterday condemned what he described as unjustified, illegal and reckless actions of China’s aircraft over Panatag Shoal, as he expressed concern over possible instability in Philippine airspace.

Last Thursday, two aircraft of China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force executed a “dangerous maneuver” and dropped flares in the path of a Philippine Air Force (PAF) NC-212i aircraft conducting a routine maritime patrol over the shoal, according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The incident, which happened at about 9 a.m., threatened the Filipino pilots and crew, interfered with lawful flight operations in airspace within Philippine sovereignty and jurisdiction, and contravened international law and regulations governing aviation safety, AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said in a statement last Saturday.

The pilots and crew of the NC-212i safely returned to Clark Air Base an hour after the incident.

“The President strongly condemns the air incident in Bajo de Masinloc (Panatag Shoal) earlier this week, and stands by our brave men and women of the AFP, especially the Philippine Air Force,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

Marcos said the actions of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force aircraft were “unjustified, illegal and reckless, especially as the PAF aircraft was undertaking a routine maritime security operation in Philippine sovereign airspace.”

“We have hardly started to calm the waters, and it is already worrying that there could be instability in our airspace,” the PCO statement quoted the President as saying.

The Philippines, Marcos said, would remain committed to proper diplomacy and peaceful means of resolving disputes.

“However, we strongly urge China to demonstrate that it is fully capable of responsible action, both in the seas and in the skies,” he added.

Panatag Shoal is located 124 nautical miles from the nearest point in Zambales province. While it is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the shoal has been under China’s control since 2012.

China’s occupation in the shoal started when Chinese surveillance ships protected Chinese poachers from the Philippine Navy.

Since then, there have been numerous reports of Chinese personnel harassing Filipino fishermen, including the taking of their high-value catch from the shoal.

The shoal, a traditional fishing ground of Filipino, Chinese, Vietnamese and Taiwanese fishermen, is in the West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea that is within the Philippines’ EEZ and continental shelf.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, while the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have overlapping claims.

In 2016, a Hague-based arbitral court voided China’s expansive claim and affirmed the Philippines’ sovereign rights over its 200-nautical mile EEZ. China has refused to recognize the ruling, describing it as illegal and downplaying it as a mere piece of paper.

China’s actions ‘a blatant violation’

Senate President Pro-Tempore Jinggoy Estrada said the People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s reckless and provocative actions against the PAF conducting lawful maritime patrols over Panatag Shoal are unacceptable.

Estrada, chairman of the Senate committee on national defense, said the action must be met with firm and decisive condemnation from the international community.

“We urge the Chinese government to immediately stop this clear act of aggression and adhere to international law. This recent incident is a blatant violation of international aviation safety standards and the rights of all nations to carry out lawful maritime operations,” he said in a statement.

Estrada said, “The dropping of flares in the path of the Philippine Air Force’s NC-212i is an affront to our sovereignty. The Philippines has always advocated for peaceful and diplomatic solutions to territorial disputes with China, and this incident undermines our efforts in de-escalating unnecessary tensions.”

“We will not be intimidated. We will continue to defend our sovereignty with resolve and determination while remaining committed to upholding the rule of law and promoting peace in the region,” he said. — Cecille Suerte Felipe

vuukle comment

AIR FORCE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos slams China for airspace harassment over Scarborough Shoal

Marcos slams China for airspace harassment over Scarborough Shoal

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday condemned the actions by China's air force on August 8 against a Filipino military...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Vietnam coast guards hold landmark drills off Manila Bay

Philippines, Vietnam coast guards hold landmark drills off Manila Bay

1 day ago
The Philippine and Vietnamese coast guards held firefighting and search-and-rescue exercises off Manila on Friday, the first...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos preparing hero&rsquo;s welcome for Yulo, Olympians

Marcos preparing hero’s welcome for Yulo, Olympians

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
President Marcos is preparing a hero’s welcome for two-time Olympic champion Carlos Yulo and the other Filipino athletes...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Mother of All Philippine Maps&rsquo; finds new home

‘Mother of All Philippine Maps’ finds new home

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
It was described as the smoking gun versus China’s nine-dash line claim and sealed the landmark victory of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Hospital clerk found guilty of falsifying Philhealth claims

Hospital clerk found guilty of falsifying Philhealth claims

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
A hospital clerk was found guilty of falsifying documents related to "ghost hemodialysis claims" for deceased patients at...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bill filed to regulate artificial intelligence use in 2025 polls

Bill filed to regulate artificial intelligence use in 2025 polls

By Delon Porcalla | 57 minutes ago
A bill regulating the use of artificial intelligence before the May 2025 midterm elections amid cybersecurity threats and...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos greets Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar on birthday

President Marcos greets Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar on birthday

By Alexis Romero | 57 minutes ago
President Marcos thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his friendship and wisdom, in a birthday greeting to his...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Japan, United States explore energy cooperation for biofuels

Philippines, Japan, United States explore energy cooperation for biofuels

By Pia Lee-Brago | 57 minutes ago
The United States’ top diplomat in Japan proposed a trilateral cooperation for biofuels among the US, Japan and the...
Headlines
fbtw

Dual citizen Pinoy educators sought

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 57 minutes ago
Senators are pushing for a proposed measure that will allow Filipinos with dual citizenship to join public higher education institutions (HEIs) as faculty, researchers or administrators, to create a pool of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with