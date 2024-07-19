^

Manila among 'riskiest' cities: DOT says Philippines committed to tourists' safety

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
July 19, 2024 | 6:03pm
This July 2020 photo shows Manila City Hall.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Wednesday addressed a Forbes Advisor report that named Manila among the five riskiest cities for tourists, saying it is committed to ensuring the safety and security of tourists in the country.

Forbes Advisor, a global platform dedicated to helping consumers make financial choices, compared 60 international cities using key metrics such as travel safety rating (20% of score), crime risk (17% of score), personal security risk (17% of score), health security risk (17% of score), infrastructure security risk (10% of score), natural disaster risk (10% of score) and digital security risk (9% of score).

Through these, the safest and riskiest cities for tourists were ranked wherein Manila was hailed the fifth riskiest city. It garnered 91.49 score out of 100, according to the report.

In response to the report, the DOT issued a statement stressing its dedication to uphold the safety and security of all Philippine visitors. The agency said it acknowledges the report but that it could have missed the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the nation’s capital.

“While we acknolwedge the Forbes Advisor survey's methodology, we understand its inherent limitations and potential oversight of the ongoing enhancements in peace and security in Manila,” the DOT said.

It added that it is working closely with the Philippine National Police and the Department of Interior and Local Government "to maintain a safe and welcoming environment for all travelers."

"The DOT remains steadfast in collaborating with various government agencies, private sector partners, and local communities to implement and enhance safety measures, as we have so consistently shown by our various initiatives in order to help transform the Philippines into a premier tourist destination that prioritizes the safety and satisfaction of every visitor," it said.

The tourism agency shared that it has implemented several initatives to reinforce safety and security. These include the Tourist-Oriented Police for Community Order and Protection (TOPCOP), a program that trains and assigns police officers to tourist destinations to ensure their accessibility and readiness to aid tourists in need.

The DOT has partnered with PNP for TOPCOP since September 2019. 

The department also crafted a Tourism Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) Operations Manual with local government units that lists detailed protocols on how to address emergencies and disasters.

Likewise, the agency has a TourISM WoRCS (Tourism Integrates, Support, and Minds Women's Respect and Child Safety) program that to safeguard women and children in the tourism industry.

Aside from these, the DOT is set to launch its first aid facilities in key destinations in the country to deliver prompt medical assistance to tourists.

"Another first in our country's tourism history, the establishment of our first aid facilities (will) ensure safety and well-being of tourists in every tourist destination in the Philippines," Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said last week. 

DOT Region 1 Director Jeff Ortega last month said the first-ever first aid facility will be established in La Union this year. 

Most of these projects are in partnership with tourism stakeholders. The DOT said tourism development demands a collaborative effort from all of its stakeholders.

"Through coordinated efforts and constant vigilance, we strive to uphold high safety standards across our tourist destinations," it said.

