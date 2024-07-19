Balabac Island's EDCA military runway nears completion

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (centre L) accompanied by a US soldier inspects a high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) prior to a live fire exercise as part of the US-Philippines Balikatan joint exercise at the naval training base in San Antonio, Zambales province on April 26, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the construction of the military runway on Balabac Island in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, one of the locations of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the Philippines and the US, is now in its final stage.

Marcos made the announcement on Thursday during the distribution of aid to sectors hit by El Niño in the province which “plays a huge role in our national security.”

In 2014, the Philippines and the US signed EDCA, a deal widely seen as an effort to counter China’s strong presence in the West Philippine Sea. The agreement gives the US military access to Philippine bases for training as well as for humanitarian and disaster relief activities.

The two countries initially identified five sites for the agreement, namely Cesar Basa Air Base in Pampanga, Fort Magsaysay Military Reservation, Lumbia Air Base, Antonio Bautista Air Base and Mactan Benito Ebuen Air Base.

Balabac Island was among the four new EDCA locations announced last year, along with Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan; Camp Melchor dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela and Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan.

The three-kilometer runway is part of the Tatag ng Imprastraktura Para sa Kapayapaan and Seguridad program of the defense and public works departments that started in 2017. The airstrip is designed to serve both military and civilian aircraft. - Alexis Romero, Janvic Mateo, Pia Lee-Brago