^

Headlines

POGO torture victims speak out at House inquiry

Louella Desiderio, Ghio Ong, Evelyn Macairan, Sheila Crisostomo - Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 8:47am
POGO torture victims speak out at House inquiry
Still shots from the torture videos shown during the inquiry of two House panels on POGOs on May 17, 2024.
The STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Four foreign nationals, mostly Chinese, rescued from Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hubs in Pampanga and Tarlac appeared at Wednesday's inquiry of two House panels to prove the torture activities inside online gambling facilities.

A Filipina who was rescued from a scamming facility in Myanmar by the Presidential Anti-organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) was also presented during the joint hearing of the House panels on public order and security and human rights.

“We cannot allow these rogue POGO operators to persist. It is imperative that we identify and unmask the masterminds and protectors behind these operations so they can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” House Speaker Martin Romualdez underscored.

“We presented the Myanmar (case) to provide context to the committee that the problem of scam farm is not limited to the Philippines but an inter-Asian problem,” PAOCC spokesman Wilson Casio said, adding that influx of foreigners working in POGOs started in 2017 and peaked in 2019.

PAOCC also showed video clips of five POGO workers undergoing torture at the hands of Chinese nationals inside the facilities. This included the video of a Malaysian national who was found dead last year.

The first video showed a Chinese woman being hit by pipes in the head and back. The second video showed a Chinese man tied to the foot of a double-decker bed while his hands were tased, and the third video showed a naked Chinese man whose genitalia were tased by two men.

One of the rescued workers, a Malaysian who identified himself as Dylan, told the panel he was invited for dinner by a friend in Bamban because it was Chinese New Year. But he was, instead, sold to a POGO hub in Bamban for P300,000.

Dylan was told by POGO that he would be released if he pays his “debt” or work for them for 18 months without pay. He suffered minor beating when he asked for his release on his sixth month at the said facility.

On the other hand, the Filipina woman told the panel that she was encouraged to work in Myanmar by her own relative as an encoder. She, however, ended up working in a facility engaged in love scams and investment scamming through chat. The victim also experienced being tortured when she asked to go home. 

vuukle comment

POGO

PRESIDENTIAL ANTI-ORGANIZED CRIME COMMISSION

SCAM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
With Guo missing, SC seeks Senate comment on mayor's petition to avoid hearings

With Guo missing, SC seeks Senate comment on mayor's petition to avoid hearings

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
With Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s whereabouts still unknown, the Supreme Court has asked Sen. Risa Hontiveros’...
Headlines
fbtw
VP: &lsquo;Designated survivor&rsquo; neither a joke nor bomb threat

VP: ‘Designated survivor’ neither a joke nor bomb threat

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
After her remarks about skipping President Marcos’ State of the Nation Address were construed as a threat by some quarters,...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGCOR stands against online gaming ban

PAGCOR stands against online gaming ban

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) is against bills seeking a total ban of online gaming sites, PAGCOR chair Alejandro...
Headlines
fbtw
Manila ranked 5th riskiest city for tourists

Manila ranked 5th riskiest city for tourists

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Manila has been named among the five riskiest cities for tourists by Forbes Advisor, a global platform dedicated to helping...
Headlines
fbtw
Carpio: File new arbitration case vs China

Carpio: File new arbitration case vs China

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
The Philippines should file another arbitration case against China, this time after Beijing objected to Manila’s claim...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec chief won&rsquo;t resign

Comelec chief won’t resign

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia will not step down from his post amid bribery allegations concerning the purchase...
Headlines
fbtw

Sara’s trust, approval ratings higher than Marcos Jr. – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The approval and trust ratings of Vice President Sara Duterte remained higher than those of President Marcos, according to a survey conducted by Pulse Asia last month.
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth fund case going to SC; premiums cut sought

PhilHealth fund case going to SC; premiums cut sought

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Advocates are expected to mount a legal challenge to the government’s move to transfer excess funds from the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. takes a break for SONA draft

Marcos Jr. takes a break for SONA draft

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos took a break from public engagements yesterday to polish the draft of his third State of the Nation Add...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with