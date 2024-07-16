^

Headlines

Top U.S. military official arrives in Philippines, to visit EDCA site

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 16, 2024 | 1:31pm
Top U.S. military official arrives in Philippines, to visit EDCA site
Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. attends the Armed Forces Hail in his honor as the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., on Sept. 29, 2023.
U.S. DOD / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Charles Q. Brown Jr., chair of the joint U.S. military chiefs, arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday and is set to visit one of the nine designated facilities for American rotational forces under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

Brown, the Air Force general and the highest-ranking U.S. military official, will also meet with his Filipino counterpart, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Romeo Brawner Jr., according to a U.S. Department of Defense news release.

The visit came days after the eighth anniversary of the Philippines’ arbitral victory at United Nations  that invalidated China’s nine-dash line claim in the South China Sea.

In a statement, Brown reasserted the United States' commitment to international law, saying that in the Philippines, the U.S. has a "longstanding, shared interest in regional stability."

 "The Philippines is one of our oldest treaty allies in the region," he added, referring to the 72-year-old Mutual Defense Treaty between the two countries.
 
The undisclosed site Brown is set to visit supplements the 1998 Visiting Forces Agreement allowing the presence of U.S. military personnel in the Philippines.

Signed in 2014, EDCA, meanwhile, allows U.S. troops access to specific Philippine military facilities, enabling them to construct infrastructure and position equipment, aircraft and vessels.

The agreement was forged as China continued to encroach on waters in within Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, blocking coast guard resupply missions and harassing Filipino fishermen.

Regional tour

After his visit to the Philippines, Brown is scheduled to meet key officials in the Indo-Pacific this week to strengthen U.S. investments in regional partnerships.

Brown will also travel to Japan, another U.S. ally, later this week to engage with senior government officials and military leaders to “discuss regional deterrence and security cooperation.” He will also touch base with U.S. soldiers in Yakota airbase.

This comes after Japan and the Philippines signed a reciprocal access agreement on July 8 allowing Filipino soldiers to undergo combat training with their counterparts in Japan.

Chinese coast guard and naval vessels have been spotted passing through Japanese-claimed territorial waters on several occasions.

In April this year, the Philippines, U.S., Japan, and Australia held naval exercises in the West Philippine Sea. The countries conducted various maritime exercises, including anti-submarine warfare.

vuukle comment

CHARLES Q. BROWN JR.

EDCA

ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

JAPAN

JOINT CHIEFS

MUTUAL DEFENSE TREATY

PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI finds 1,200 fake birth certificates in Davao del Sur

NBI finds 1,200 fake birth certificates in Davao del Sur

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
Not just 200, but up to 1,200 foreigners believed to be Chinese nationals obtained Philippine birth certificates through late...
Headlines
fbtw
Links drawn between Pharmally, POGOs and Michael Yang's kin

Links drawn between Pharmally, POGOs and Michael Yang's kin

By Jean Mangaluz | 20 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday drew more connections between Philippine Offshore and Gaming Operations (POGOs) and Pharmally...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA outside Philippines may develop into typhoon

LPA outside Philippines may develop into typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
A low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility may develop into a typhoon and another cloud cluster outside...
Headlines
fbtw
Satur, Castro convicted for endangering Lumad children

Satur, Castro convicted for endangering Lumad children

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
Alliance of Concerned Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro, former Bayan Muna representative Satur Ocampo and 11 others...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump heads to convention; slay try motive, security probed

Trump heads to convention; slay try motive, security probed

15 hours ago
Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail Monday as the star of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee – a...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOF defends utilization of PhilHealth P89.9 billion funds

DOF defends utilization of PhilHealth P89.9 billion funds

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
Utilizing excess funds of state-run corporations is a more prudent fiscal option for the government than borrowing, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG laughs off China&rsquo;s statement vs bullies

PCG laughs off China’s statement vs bullies

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela mocked a statement by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs that hit &...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco raises power rates by P2 this month

Meralco raises power rates by P2 this month

By Brix Lelis | 15 hours ago
Electricity rates of power distributor Manila Electric Co. will increase by P2.1496 per kilowatt-hour this month, bringing...
Headlines
fbtw
DA: Local rice remains cheaper despite EO 62

DA: Local rice remains cheaper despite EO 62

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The retail price of local rice remains cheaper compared to those of imported grains despite the implementation of Executive...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil prices down this week

Oil prices down this week

By Brix Lelis | 15 hours ago
Motorists can expect lower pump prices for all petroleum products today, to reflect positive developments in the global oil...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with