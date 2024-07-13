^

President Marcos vows whole-of-government approach vs POGOs, drugs

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
July 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Senator Win Gatchalian conducts an ocular inspection at a raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga on June 24, 2024.
Jesse Bustos / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos vowed on Friday a whole-of-government approach in the crackdown on illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) and narcotics in the country.

Marcos made the remarks amid mounting calls to ban POGOs due to their supposed links to illegal activities.  

“I also know that you are very (concerned) with criminality and illegal activities that destroy the peace in your community. I want you to know that we are paying attention to this and addressing this problem,” Marcos said during the distribution of assistance to El Niño-hit farmers and fisherfolk in San Fernando City, Pampanga.

He said the Department of the Interior and Local Government has created a task force to address illegal POGOs. 

POGOs have been tied to unlawful activities including human trafficking, money laundering, tax evasion, prostitution, kidnapping, torture and bribery. 

Last month, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) raided a POGO facility in Porac, Pampanga. 

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan earlier said the POGO issue has not been discussed among Marcos’ economic managers. 

“But I keep my (view) that our... focus (should be on) generating high quality jobs, good jobs and (not) creating gambling jobs... I think that there are a lot of other opportunities for the country, for the economy and for our workers and we can focus on those,” he said at a Palace briefing.

At the same Malacañang briefing, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said his agency has conducted a profiling of the workers to be affected by a POGO ban to determine what training and options can be offered to them.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said he was willing to recommend a ban on POGOs because of the issues surrounding the industry.

Earlier this month, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who chairs the PAOCC, met with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, where they committed to strengthen the fight against transnational crimes as the Marcos administration sustained its campaign to dismantle illegal offshore gambling hubs in the country.?

The PAOCC has filed criminal complaints against two Chinese nationals in connection with the raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga. 

The Chinese embassy in Manila has been urging the Philippine government to ban POGOs. 

The Anti-Money Laundering Council has ordered financial institutions and government agencies to freeze the bank accounts and assets of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo as well as those of two other persons for their alleged involvement in illegal POGO firms. 

At the same speech in Pampanga, Marcos also assured the public that the government has remained resolute in its campaign against illegal drugs. 

He said the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency is taking the lead in the anti-narcotics campaign, while Bureau of Customs is in close coordination with other agencies to stop the shipment of illegal drugs to the country. 

“We hear your sentiments. We see your sacrifices,” the President said in Filipino.

“You can count on us that we will work wholeheartedly and unceasingly so you can enjoy the fruits of your efforts,” he said.

