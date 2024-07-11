^

Marcos vetoes PNP reform bill, looks for stronger accountability standards

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 11, 2024 | 6:52pm
Marcos vetoes PNP reform bill, looks for stronger accountability standards
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the graduation ceremony of the first batch of Moro combatants who successfully completed the Bangsamoro Police Basic Recruit Course.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vetoed a measure that seeks to introduce reforms to the Philippine National Police (PNP), citing its inconsistencies with government policies and the lack of any "significant measure" that would increase cops' accountability.

In a veto message addressed to the Senate, Marcos expressed support for the proposed PNP Organizational Reforms Act's intent to modernize the PNP but stressed the need for alignment with the administration's civil service regulations, salary standardization policies and fiscal constraints.

"While this administration recognizes the laudable objectives of the bill, I cannot approve it because the provisions run counter to administrative policy and efficiency," Marcos said in the letter dated July 5.

The vetoed measure is a consolidated version of Senate Bill 2449 and House Bill 8327. Its principal authors are Sen. Ramon Revilla and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the president's cousin, respectively. 

Marcos said the proposed law may create pay disparities among police cadets, conflict with the government's rightsizing program and redundancy in police operations due to the proposed Area Police Commands. 

Additionally, Marcos pointed out potential security risks associated with the creation of a Liaison Office for the Office of the President and questioned the bill's provisions regarding the Internal Affairs Service and the National Police Commission.

'No true reform' without accountability

Marcos emphasized the need to protect the independence of the PNP's Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, the body responsible for investigating erring cops.

"The purported enhancement of the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) consists of adding the ground of the alleged involvement of police personnel in crimes like murder for the IAS's motu proprio investigation," Marcos said.

"However, the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, supposedly intended to be responsible for information gathering and enforcement operations against PNP personnel reported to be involved in illegal activities, is brought under the National Operational Support Units. This may lead to questions about its independence," the president added.

Marcos also said the bill did not introduce any "significant measure" that would improve the PNP's capacity to "implement the highest standards of integrity and accountability in the police force."

"There can be no true reform if these issues are not prioritized," he added.

Marcos also said that the bill "seemingly tolerates the possible encroachment by the [National Police Commission] into the Civil Service Commission's (CSC) functions."

"The administrative relationships among the CSC, Department of the Interior and Local Government and PNP, including the procedures for disciplinary measures, are not clarified," he added.

Marcos urged Congress to revisit the bill and address the issues he raised to ensure that any future reforms to the PNP become effective and efficient.

The PNP has not filed a single criminal complaint against any of its personnel involved in the anti-illegal drug operations of former President Rodrigo Duterte, which led to thousands dead, according to PNP-IAS Inspector General Brigido Dulay during the House human rights committee's hearing on the so-called drug war in June.

During the House panel's first hearing into abuses during Duterte's drug war, lawyer Neri Colmenares pointed out the government's apparent lack of interest to seriously investigate drug war killings, citing data that shows only 52 out of over 6,000 killings admitted by the police have been so far investigated. 

Citing a rule in the Philippine National Police's manual, Colmenares pointed out that if someone dies in the course of a police operation, there should always be an inquest or investigation.

