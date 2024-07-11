^

Patay out as Davao City police chief

Diana Lhyd Suelto - The Philippine Star
July 11, 2024 | 12:00am
Patay out as Davao City police chief
First, it was Col. Lito Patay who was ordered relieved yesterday morning, just three hours after taking over the post as DCPO officer-in-charge.
Camille L. Pateres / GMR

MANILA, Philippines — The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) saw not one, not two, but three chiefs holding post in just one day.

First, it was Col. Lito Patay who was ordered relieved yesterday morning, just three hours after taking over the post as DCPO officer-in-charge.

In a text message, Police Regional Office (PRO) XI spokesperson Maj. Catherine dela Rey confirmed to The STAR the relief of Patay, but no reason was given.

Patay was reportedly in the middle of a command conference when he received a call informing him that he had been relieved and that he would be replaced by Col. Sherwin Butil, former head of the PRO XI Information and Communications Technology Management Division.

Then Butil, who was about to take his seat yesterday afternoon, was informed of the appointment of Col. Hansel Marantan as the new acting DCPO director.

In a phone call with The STAR last night, Marantan confirmed that he received the order from the Philippine National Police (PNP) national headquarters yesterday afternoon to proceed to Davao and assume his post in an acting capacity.

Marantan, who was then chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-National Capital Region, was reportedly involved in the alleged Atimonan, Quezon rubout that killed a jueteng lord in 2013, which led to Marantan’s detention.

Patay replaced Col. Rolindo Suguilon, who served as DCPO officer-in-charge for only over a month.

Before being replaced, Suguilon assumed temporary leadership on May 23 after the removal of Col. Richard Bad-ang, who was placed on administrative leave as the PNP continues its probe on the war on drugs that killed seven suspects.

Dela Rey refused to comment if Patay’s relief is connected with his ties to the Dutertes.

Patay is said to be a member of the “Davao Boys,” a group of policemen from Davao City who were brought to Metro Manila to supposedly take part in the implementation of the drug war of the previous administration.

International Criminal Court (ICC) Assistant Counsel Kristina Conti sounded the alarm on the appointment of Patay.

“The development that Lito Patay – one of the implementers, one of the worst recorded violators during the war on drugs – is now Davao City police chief … is concerning to us,” Conti said.

The ICC lawyer’s statement was believed to be behind the relief of Patay as DCPO chief.

Before relieving Patay, PRO XI relieved 19 station commanders of the DCPO.

PRO director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre said the mass relief of DCPO officials was due to their dismal performance in curbing crime.

Baste slams cops’ relief

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte lamented the mass relief of the DCPO’s 19 station commanders as ordered by PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil and Torre.

“If General Torre thought that Davao City police personnel were ineffective in their duties, then how come the very institution he leads has consistently recognized the Davao City Police Office as the top performing police office in the region? — Edith Regalado, Emmanuel Tupas

