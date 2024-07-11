Marcos SONA to tackle government drive vs drugs, crime

MANILA, Philippines — In his third State of the Nation Address, President Marcos yesterday said issues likely to be tackled are the “different threats that have been coming to us,” including the state of the economy, the government’s fight against criminality and illegal drugs, as well as Filipinos' quality of life.

Marcos also recognized the challenge of squeezing all relevant national concerns in an hour-long speech, so the administration is preparing a briefer to supplement the SONA and allow the public to understand his policies.

Marcos is set to deliver his SONA on July 22 which, according to the House of Representatives, is likely to have the highest attendance in history with over 2,000 guests.

Former vice presidents Jejomar Binay and Leni Robredo are not attending this year’s SONA, according to House of Representatives secretary-general Reginald Velasco.

A total of 47 countries that have embassies in Manila, including the US and China, have confirmed that they will be sending their ambassadors to the annual presidential address at the Batasang Pambansa complex in Quezon City.

The budget allocation for the President’s third SONA is P20 million, he said.

Meanwhile, UN resident coordinator Gustavo Gonzales yesterday said the Philippines can transform into a role model in addressing illegal drugs after being scorned by human rights groups for the war on drugs under former president Rodrigo Duterte. — Emmanuel Tupas, Sheila Crisostomo