Philippines and Japan sign historic defense pact as China looms in region

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 8, 2024 | 12:24pm
Philippines and Japan sign historic defense pact as China looms in region
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. witnessed the ceremonial signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between Japan Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. during a courtesy call at the Malacañang on Monday.
KJ Rosales / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and Japan signed on Monday a historic troop access pact that will deploy both countries' military on each other's soil, upgrading Manila and Tokyo's defense relations amid what they perceive to be China's increasing assertiveness in the region.

The reciprocal access agreement (RAA), which both countries began negotiating in November, is seen to strengthen the defense cooperation of two long-time allies of the United States, which is looking to counter any potential threat from China. 

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa signed the deal in a ceremony witnessed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday. 

The RAA provides the legal framework for the Philippines and Japan to send defense personnel to each other’s territory for joint exercises and other operations, such as coordinated maritime patrols. 

Once in effect, the RAA will allow Japan to take part as a full member in the annual Balikatan military exercise conducted by the Philippines and the United States, in which Japan's troops have previously participated as observers.

This deal also makes the Philippines the first in Asia to have this defense pact with Japan, after the East Asian nation forged similar agreements with Australia in 2022 and Britain in 2023.

Kamikawa and Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara are currently in Manila to attend the so-called "2+2" meeting with Teodoro and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, where the agenda is expected to touch on China's actions in the East and South China seas. The Presidential Communications Office said this is the "the highest consultative mechanism to further deepen security and defense policy coordination and security cooperation between the two countries."

In April, Marcos met with leaders of Japan and the United States for a historic trilateral summit aimed at boosting economic and security ties. The Department of Foreign Affairs described the meeting as an “admirable aspiration that should not be considered a threat by any peace-loving country.” 

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, while the Philippines, among other Southeast Asian nations, have overlapping claims to parts of it.

Beijing has also persistently ignored a 2016 international tribunal ruling that its claims have no legal basis. 

Over the years, the Philippines has increasingly accused China of dangerous behavior, including firing water cannon and ramming its boats to disrupt its resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre, a World War II ship that serves as a Philippine Navy outpost at Ayungin Shoal. 

Last week, the Philippines and China agreed to deescalate tensions in the West Philippine Sea following one of its worst altercations in the tense waterways, where one Filipino crew member lost a finger from attempting to stop a Chinese vessel from ramming their boat. 

