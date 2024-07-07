^

Headlines

China Coast Guard intercepts PCG vessels in Ayungin Shoal — maritime expert

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
July 7, 2024 | 4:45pm
This photo taken on August 22, 2023 shows officers of the Philippine coast guard ship b BRP Cabra observing a Chinese coast guard ship blocking their path during the re-supply mission by a civilian boat chartered by the Philippine navy to deliver supplies to Philippine navy ship BRP Sierra Madre in the disputed South China Sea. A team of AFP journalists on board the BRP Cabra, one of the two Philippine Coast Guard escort boats, watched as one of the Chinese ships came within several meters of the vessel. AFP was one of three media outlets given the rare opportunity to join the Philippine resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal, less than three weeks after Chinese coast guard ships water cannoned a similar replenishment operation.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — A China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel was reportedly seen intercepting two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels near the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Ray Powell, a former US Air Force official and ex-Defense Attaché, reported the development on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

According to him, CCG 5203 blocked the passage of PCG ships BRP Cabra and BRP Cape Engano, located 14 nautical miles east of Ayungin Shoal.

"At least 6 (Chinese) maritime militia vessels, now closely shadowing," Powell said.

The American maritime expert said that the PCG patrol vessels had initially transmitted their automatic identification signals (AIS) around midnight, 18 nautical miles south of Ayungin Shoal.

China then deployed an additional seven militia vessels "to bolster blockade around 2TS while CCG 5203 went south and first interdicted the 2 Philippine ships at 0700 (7 a.m.)," Powell added.

BRP Cabra and BRP Cape Engano were observed moving away from Ayungin Shoal, passing Sabina Shoal. 

But CCG 5203 continued to shadow the PCG vessels, while militia ships maintained their positions nearby, according to Powell.

The incident occurred during routine patrols in the area, with the CCG's largest vessel, known as the "monster ship," entering the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone on July 2. It disregarded a radio query from the PCG regarding its intentions.

Ayungin Shoal lies about 200 kilometers (120 miles) from Palawan and more than 1,000 kilometres from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
