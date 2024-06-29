^

Headlines

'It's harder than I thought': Marcos says on appointment of new DepEd chief

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 1:57pm
'It's harder than I thought': Marcos says on appointment of new DepEd chief
President Marcos and Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte repaint chairs in a classroom during a visit to the Victorino Mapa High School in San Miguel, Manila yesterday as part of the annual ‘Brigada Eskwela’ aimed at preparing schools for the opening of classes on Aug. 29. At right, a teacher arranges schoolbooks at the Baguio Central School, where parents, residents and members of the police force pitched in to help clean rooms and surrounding areas.
The STAR / Krizjohn Rosales, Andy Zapata Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. acknowledged the challenge of appointing a new secretary for the Department of Education (DepEd), stressing the need for a thorough and careful selection process.

"It turns out it's harder than I thought so, because we have to absolutely get it right. So I'm giving myself more time," Marcos said on Saturday when asked about the status of the appointment.

Marcos mentioned the various expectations for the new DepEd secretary, including being an educator, an administrator, or a historian, which he said are "valid concerns."

The president said he has reviewed a lot of curricula vitae of individuals considered for the role. 

"Marami tayong magagaling (We have many talented people). It's the one we have to choose somebody who has an understanding of what is important in terms of being an educator, but then we also have to find the same person also has to have those qualities that they can galvanize this very, very large bureaucracy," Marcos said.

The Philippine Business for Education (PBEd), an education reform advocate group, has urged Marcos to choose an experienced and competent individual as the next DepEd secretary. 

PBEd proposed four "exceptional leaders" for Marcos to consider, particularly Sen. Sonny Angara, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Negros Occidental Third District Rep. Jose Fracisco Benitez, and education and community development advocate Milwida Guevara.

The president on Thursday said that he would name his pick for the new DepEd secretary before end of the week after Vice President Sara Duterte's resignation from the position.

Duterte resigned from her roles as DepEd secretary and vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on June 19.

Her resignation, which came in the midst of strained relations between her family and the Marcoses, is to take effect on July 19.

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bill waiving entrance exam fees for qualified students lapses into law

Bill waiving entrance exam fees for qualified students lapses into law

1 day ago
A bill that waives the entrance exam fees for students with an excellent academic background and of a certain household income...
Headlines
fbtw
Fingerprints match; Guo Hua Ping is Mayor Guo

Fingerprints match; Guo Hua Ping is Mayor Guo

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The fingerprints of suspended Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac and Chinese national Guo Hua Ping are identical, establishing...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros: Deportation won't save Guo from jail time in the Philippines &nbsp;

Hontiveros: Deportation won't save Guo from jail time in the Philippines  

21 hours ago
"Even if she gets a penalty of deportation, if she is convicted in any of the cases, she will first have to serve her sentence...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP bans mobile phones in sensitive military zones

AFP bans mobile phones in sensitive military zones

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has banned electronic devices in sensitive military environments as part of enhanced...
Headlines
fbtw

Sans new taxes, government eyes higher revenues until 2028

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The economic team is still shooting for higher revenues starting next year until the end of the Marcos administration even as it remains firm on not imposing tax measures that could be inflationary and burdensome...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Private college entrance exams now free for poor

Private college entrance exams now free for poor

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
A bill mandating private higher education institutions to waive college entrance examination fees and charges of poor but...
Headlines
fbtw

De Lima, Risa reject unity ticket with Marcos camp

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
Former senator Leila de Lima and minority Sen. Risa Hontiveros thumbed down yesterday a possible team-up with the Marcos bloc for the creation of an anti-Duterte unity slate as proposed by former senator Antonio...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos lauds green tourism

President Marcos lauds green tourism

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
The greener you are, the better tourism can be.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Farmers not to blame for hesitant rice importers&rsquo;

‘Farmers not to blame for hesitant rice importers’

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Former agriculture secretary Leonardo Montemayor yesterday said that farmers should not be blamed for the decision of importers...
Headlines
fbtw
PBEd recommends persons for DepEd

PBEd recommends persons for DepEd

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
Education reform advocate group Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) has made a final appeal to President Marcos to choose...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with