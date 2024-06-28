^

Marcos spotlights improved education at joint UN Tourism forum

Nadie Esteban - Philstar.com
June 28, 2024 | 1:22pm
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greets the delegates and dignitaries at the 36th joint meeting of the United Nations Tourism for East Asia and the Pacific and the UN Tourism Commission for South Asia in Cebu on June 28, 2024.
Philstar.com / Nadie Esteban

CEBU, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the role of education in tourism during the 36th Joint Meeting of the United Nations Tourism for East Asia and the Pacific and the UN Tourism Commission for South Asia in Cebu on Friday.

His remark comes after the call to cction made on the first day of the Tourism forum by UN Secretary General Zurab Polikashvili to create a gastronomy education center of excellence, specifically in Cebu.

“I am especially delighted to know that two important matters to be discussed here involve education and product development through green transformation in tourism,” Marcos said.

“Indeed, education is always going to make any industry better and certainly tourism is no different. We need to raise the standards and practices in this crucial sector by investing in education, training, and skills upgrading of all the personnel who are working in this industry,” he added.

The joint UN meeting was eyed as a platform where leaders and decision-makers from East Asia and the Pacific are expected to collaborate and share best practices in sustainable and innovative tourism in the region.

Educational Gastronomy center for APAC

In a press conference on Wednesday, the UN secretary general said that he wishes to leave behind a legacy to the organization. One of this is an educational gastronomy center in the Philippines, particularly in Cebu.

“We know that education is the top priority for your tourists, and we will support this initiative to help the progress of UN Tourism,” Polikashvili said.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco later announced the acceptance of the UN Secretary General’s request, citing that the country is open for his proposal.

“We are certainly very open to any discussions whether it be funding, curriculum, and the like. We have the support of the national government and most importantly as well, we have the support of those that will help us in the flourishing of this academy, our chefs,” Frasco told members of the press.

