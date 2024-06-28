^

NDRRMC: China rocket debris to fall in waters off Ilocos Norte, Cagayan

Philstar.com
June 28, 2024 | 12:39pm
NDRRMC: China rocket debris to fall in waters off Ilocos Norte, Cagayan
A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-17 spacecraft and a crew of three astronauts, lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert, in northwest China on October 26, 2023.
 MANILA, Philippines — Possible fallen debris from a Chinese rocket launch scheduled this weekend is expected to drop in the waters near Ilocos Norte and Cagayan, according to an advisory by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Issued on June 25, the NDRRMC's memorandum states that China will launch the Long March 7A from a launch site in Hainan sometime between Friday night to Sunday. 

Parts of this Long March 7A rocket are expected to fall within the identified drop zone, which is around 75 nautical miles away from Burgos, Ilocos Norte and 126 nautical miles away from Santa Ana, Cagayan, the NDRRMC said.

This rocket launch is part of China's space program, which has increasingly ramped up over the past decades as Beijing seeks to expand its presence in outer space. 

China says it opposes the weaponization of space but also considers success in space as a boost to its image as a global power, according to a December 2023 report by Agence-France Press.

The NDRRMC has recommended that the relevant government agencies impose temporary restrictions and issue notice to mariners and coastal navigation warnings to ensure the safety of the public on the waters near the drop zones.

The Philippine Space Agency also cautions the public against retrieving or coming in close proximity to the fallen debris to minimize risk from remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel. 

An earlier rocket launch conducted by China in March also prompted authorities to warn of fallen debris in the waters off Ilocos Sur and Catanduanes. — Cristina Chi

CHINA

PHILSA

ROCKET
