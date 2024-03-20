^

China's rocket debris likely off Ilocos Sur, Catanduanes coasts, says PhilSA

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 20, 2024 | 10:59am
China's rocket debris likely off Ilocos Sur, Catanduanes coasts, says PhilSA
Estimated drop zone area for expected unburned debris from Long March 8
Philippine Space Agency / Handout

MANILA, Philippines — Possible remnants from the launch of a Chinese rocket may have fallen into the waters off Ilocos Sur and Catanduanes, the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) said on Wednesday.

In an advisory, PhilSA said that rocket debris was projected to have fallen within the identified drop zones located around 78 nautical miles from Vigan in Ilocos Sur, as well as 194 nautical miles and 332 nautical miles from Panay Island in Catanduanes. 

“While not projected to fall on land features or inhabited areas, falling debris poses danger and potential risk to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zone,” PhilSA said. 

It also said that the debris could float around the area and eventually end up on nearby coasts.

“Additionally, the possibility of an uncontrolled re-entry to the atmosphere of the rocket’s upper stages returning from outer space cannot be ruled out at this time,” PhilSA said.

The agency advised the public to inform local authorities if suspected debris is sighted and to refrain from retrieving or coming in close contact with the materials as these may contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel. 

China launched a new communications relay satellite, Queqiao-2, on Wednesday to support its lunar exploration ambitions. The Long March 8 rocket carrying the satellite lifted off from the launch site in Wenchang, Hainan.

PHILIPPINE SPACE AGENCY

ROCKET LAUNCH
