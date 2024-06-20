^

BI kicks off document exam lab at Mactan-Cebu International

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 20, 2024 | 7:30pm
BI kicks off document exam lab at Mactan-Cebu International
This photo shows the launch of the forensic document laboratory at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport with Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco and other officials from the BI.
Released / Bureau of Immigration

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has established a forensic document laboratory at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport to identify fraudulent travel documents.

In a press release on Thursday, the laboratory is equipped with a video spectral comparator which the BI said could enhance the detection of fraudulent documents.

“The opening of this laboratory is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to combat document fraud. With this new laboratory, our ability to intercept fraudulent documents is significantly enhanced, ensuring greater security at our borders,” BI’ Anti-Fraud Section Chief Marivic Beltrano was quoted, as saying in a press release.

The agency reported that the equipment was supplied by the Australian government, which also provided training for the personnel.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco also lauded the initiative.

“This new laboratory exemplifies our dedication to public service and national security. We are deeply appreciative of the Australian government’s support and proud of our Anti-Fraud Section's tireless efforts,” Tansingco was quoted, as saying in the press release. 

The BI's forensic document examination laboratories are now functional at its main office in Intramuros, Manila, as well as at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Clark International Airport, Davao International Airport, and Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

