De Lima: Real opposition sides with the people

June 20, 2024 | 2:27pm
De Lima: Real opposition sides with the people
Marking the Araw ng Kagitingan, the Amihan National Federation of Peasant Women joined the multisectoral protest led by Pamalakaya, P1NAS, and BAYAN in front of the Chinese Consulate to protest against Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.
Amihan National Federation of Peasant Women

MANILA, Philippines — Liberal Party spokesperson Leila De Lima on Thursday questioned the claim that Vice President Sara Duterte is the new face of the opposition, describing her breakaway from the president’s Cabinet as a new political maneuver rather than a move based on principles.

A political science expert has also pointed out that Duterte’s resignation as Department of Education secretary allows her to distance herself from the actions of the Marcos administration ahead of a possible presidential campaign for the 2028 national elections.

On Wednesday, Duterte announced that she has stepped down as DepEd secretary, with her resignation officially taking effect in 30 days or on July 19 – the last working day before the president delivers his third State of the Nation Address on July 22. 

The vice president announced her resignation from the education department without explaining why, both during her press conference and in the letter she submitted to Malacañang. DepEd and the Office of the Vice President told the media it would not entertain questions on the matter during the 30-day transition period.

On the same day, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte “has just become the leader of the opposition” and added that the UniTeam electoral partnership between her and Marcos during the 2022 elections had just been “formally dissolved.”

De Lima took exception to Roque’s remarks, saying that the “real opposition” is founded on the principles of “accountability, transparency and concern for the people,” which the former senator said is non-existent in Duterte’s track record.

“In her resignation, there was neither an acceptance of responsibility nor a change in principles and stance. How can someone who still owes accountability to the people be considered opposition?" De Lima said in Filipino.

"Above all: The opposition prioritizes the people. Not the expansion and maintenance of power. Not defending a wanted religious leader or the killing of thousands of Filipinos. Certainly not turning a blind eye to the oppression of our fishermen and the seizure of our territory by foreigners,” the former senator added.

Similarly, LP president Edcel Lagman, also the representative of Albay’s 1st District, said Duterte may assume the role of the leader of the “partisan opposition to the Marcos Jr. administration” while LP remains the “ideological and conscientious opposition to both the current administration and Duterte’s breakaway power bloc.”

De Lima said Duterte’s exit from Marcos’ Cabinet was merely an admission of what most already knew, “that the 'unity' of the 'UniTeam' was only for show during elections to gain voter support.”

“Now, it's evident that another maneuver is underway,” De Lima said. 

To recall, critics of the vice president have recently called her out for her continued silence on Chinese aggression in the West Philippine See while she has issued statements defending controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy, a close ally of her family, among other issues.

RELATED: Paolo Duterte defends Sara's silence on China aggression at WPS 

Political science professor Cleve Arguelles said these recent developments point to a showdown between the Dutertes and the Marcoses in the 2025 and 2028 elections, but the “competition will be tough for the Dutertes” given Marcos’ resources at Malacañang.

But the divided administration forces — whose rifts have been deepening since 2023 and then turned into a full-blown word war at the start of the year — may also give the opposition an opening due to votes being divided between Marcos and Duterte, said Arguelles, who also serves as CEO of the public opinion research firm WR Numero Research.

The political science expert noted that Duterte’s resignation gives her “more time and opportunity for a pre-campaign tour” ahead of the 2028 elections. 

“Beginning yesterday too, her potential presidential campaign is now free of the baggage of whatever will happen with the Marcos administration,” Arguelles added.

A Pulse Asia survey released in April shows that Duterte and Sen. Raffy Tulfo are statistically tied among potential presidential candidates in the 2028 elections. 

Meanwhile, Duterte remains Filipinos’ top choice for president in a WR Numero poll released in March.

Arguelles said in January that public services and programs meant for marginalized Filipinos may be “hijacked” by political forces to capture supporters amid the spat between the Marcoses and the Dutertes.

