^

Headlines

Are POGOs China's 'Trojan horse'? NICA investigates

Jose Rodel Clapano - Philstar.com
June 13, 2024 | 8:14am
Are POGOs China's 'Trojan horse'? NICA investigates
ILLEGAL POGO BUSTED: Chinese nationals ride a police vehicle following their arrest for an illegal offshore gambling operation in Barangay Tambo, Parañaque the other night. Forty-four Chinese nationals and nine Filipinos were nabbed and dozens of computers were seized during the raid.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) director Ricardo de Leon said that his agency is validating all information, including the angle that Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) may have been China’s “Trojan horse” – referring to Greek mythology that led to the fall of Troy.

“On Trojan horse, we continue to validate. We cannot say yet that they are capable,” De Leon said.

Cruz said that one of the equipment confiscated during a POGO raid in Pasay City was communication equipment with foreign characters, which experts said may have been used to directly communicate with China.

De Leon said this equipment, as well as other pieces of evidence, are being subjected to forensic examination.

“NICA is coordinating with our intelligence counterpart in other countries for experts to intervene,” De Leon said.

However, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said it is too early to say if the illegal POGO hub in Pampanga is involved in espionage.

PNP chief information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said investigators have yet to secure evidence that would show that the people inside the raided compound were spying on the country’s government facilities.

Fajardo said the hundreds of computers, cellphones and gadgets seized from the POGO hub have yet to be examined as police will still have to apply for a warrant to examine computer data from a court.

Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission also found what appeared to be military uniforms from the People’s Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Chinese Communist Party, during the raid. They also found a Chinese military sergeant badge, a handgun and several bullets on Wednesday.

Fajardo said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group is investigating if the uniforms and those who wore them are indeed connected with the Chinese military.

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said Tuesday the presence of Chinese military uniforms may likely be used as props in these illicit online transactions. The limited number of PLA uniforms found suggests they are more indicative of use in deceptive activities rather than any preparation for invasion.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. said that while not yet a national security threat, POGO sites in the country are now a national security concern.

“The concern is that we should stop these syndicated criminal activities operating out of our base, which weaken our financial standing, our country ratings… corrupt our society,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

De Leon said it is up to the policymakers whether to ban or to just regulate POGO operations in the country.

“We are calling on our policymakers to review POGO. Are we gaining or losing the war because it is affecting the youth. The policymakers are the ones making the laws. We gather inputs which we provide to our leaders,” De Leon said.

Speaker Martin Romualdez has expressed openness to the existence of POGO in the country, but issued a stern reminder that all Philippine laws must be strictly adhered to the letter.   Michael Punongbayan, Emmanuel Tupas, Louise Maureen Simeon, Delon Porcalla

vuukle comment

POGO

SCAM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Here&rsquo;s why the hate train vs Vice Ganda raised suspicions of a &lsquo;demolition job&rsquo;

Here’s why the hate train vs Vice Ganda raised suspicions of a ‘demolition job’

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
Here’s what the so-called “demolition job” against Vice Ganda teaches us about two common strategies used...
Headlines
fbtw
Forfeiture cases eyed vs raided POGOs

Forfeiture cases eyed vs raided POGOs

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
Forfeiture cases await all the seized items, properties and equipment from the Philippine offshore gaming operator hubs raided...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP probes Marcos &lsquo;ouster plot&rsquo;

PNP probes Marcos ‘ouster plot’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s loyalists and Chinese communists are allegedly colluding to oust President Marc...
Headlines
fbtw
House transmits approved divorce bill to Senate

House transmits approved divorce bill to Senate

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
The bill's principal author, Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st District), confirmed the transmittal of the bill, which was approved...
Headlines
fbtw
House transmits divorce bill to Senate

House transmits divorce bill to Senate

By Shiela Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
There will no longer be a recount of the votes for the controversial divorce bill in the House of Representatives as the approved...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Papal nuncio calls for respect for international rules

Papal nuncio calls for respect for international rules

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
In the presence of China’s envoy, President Marcos and Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown yesterday highlighted the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to Pinoys: Don&rsquo;t falter, remain steadfast

Marcos to Pinoys: Don’t falter, remain steadfast

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Paying tribute to heroes who fought for Philippine independence, President Marcos yesterday vowed not to shirk from his duty...
Headlines
fbtw
Labor groups urge government to free workers from poverty

Labor groups urge government to free workers from poverty

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Filipino workers must be freed from poverty and poor working conditions, labor groups urged he government yesterday as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla to Teves: Come home and stand trial

Remulla to Teves: Come home and stand trial

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday urged expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. to quit dilly...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with