True freedom lies on Filipinos who fight squarely every day — Marcos

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 12, 2024 | 10:26am
Members of the Philippine Army conduct a flag-raising rehearsal at the Rizal Park in Manila on June 11, 2024, in preparation for the celebration of the 126th anniversary of Independence Day.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The true spirit of freedom is present in every Filipino who fights squarely every day, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday.

Marcos issued this statement in celebration of the Philippines' 126th Independence Day on June 12.

“While the times may be different our struggles remain the same. Still we continue to witness the true spirit of freedom in every Filipino who fights fairly in their day-to-day lives,” Marcos said.

“We see it in the resilience of our farmers and fisherfolks as they provide us sustenance. We see it in the dedication of our teachers as they nurture the minds of the future generation. We see it in the tenacity of our soldiers as they protect every inch of our territory, adamant as they are in the certainty that Filipinos do not, and shall never, succumb to oppression,” he added.

Marcos recounted the declaration of Philippine independence that took place in Kawit, Cavite 126 years ago.

“It heralded the birth of the Philippines and declared to the world the untiring resolve of the Filipinos to chart their own destiny as a sovereign nation,” Marcos said.

“A century and a quarter has passed since we unshackled the chains of subjugation yet the fervor of nationalism persistently burns bright?y in each of us today. We stand united as ever, upholding with pride the hard-earned liberty bequeathed to us by our forebears,” he added.

On Wednesday morning, Marcos led the flag-raising ceremony at the Luneta Park in celebration of the country’s independence.

