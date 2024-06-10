^

Armed police fail to arrest Quiboloy at KOJC compound

June 10, 2024
Armed police fail to arrest Quiboloy at KOJC compound
Doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy evaded arrest on Monday after armed police personnel stormed the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Barangay Buhangin, Davao City and did not find him there.

Throngs of Quiboloy's supporters formed a barricade outside the compound and reportedly made it difficult for law enforcement authorities to enter and search the grounds, according to a report by Super Radyo DZBB.

The arrest warrant was served inside the KOJC compound past 5 a.m. after four teams composed of six personnel were allowed to enter.

At one point, police had to use ladders to attempt to get inside the KOJC compound due to the crowd of Quiboloy's supporters blocking their entry.

Video footage posted by SMNI, the media network connected to KOJC and Quiboloy, showed that the gate of the compound was destroyed in the commotion.

The fugitive preacher's child and sexual abuse cases were transferred by the Supreme Court from Davao City to Quezon City on May 28.

Quiboloy's case had to be relocated outside of his hometown to "avoid the miscarriage of justice," according to SC.

"As this could cause local biases and a strong possibility that witnesses cannot freely testify due to fear and influence of the accused, the Court found it prudent and judicious to order the transfer of the cases to Quezon City,” the SC said.

This arrest warrant is different from the pending arrest warrant issued by the Senate in connection to Quiboloy's refusal to attend Senate hearings on the sexual abuse allegations that hound him and his church leaders.

