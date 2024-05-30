^

Headlines

Quiboloy to ask SC to reconsider transfer of Davao case

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 6:29pm
Quiboloy to ask SC to reconsider transfer of Davao case

Quiboloy

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy said that they will appeal to the Supreme Court (SC) its decision to transfer the child and sexual abuse cases in Davao City to a Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Quezon City.

Israelito Torreon, one of Quiboloy’s lawyers, said that the case was decided based only on “the unfounded and unsubstantiated claims of bias in Davao City courts” which may be interpreted as “an attack on the judiciary as a whole.”

“Such claims tend to diminish the confidence of the public in our judicial system just because of locational concerns,” Torreon said in a message to the members of the press.

Quiboloy's lawyer also said that they never heard about the ruling which violatesa due process.

"All such papers shall be submitted to the Office of the Court of Administrator for transmission to the Supreme Court. Such procedure has not been followed in this case as we did not even receive a copy of the petition itself," Torreon said. 

On May 28, the SC has granted the request of the Department of Justice to transfer the preacher’s cases from the Davao City RTC to Quezon City RTC.

The court said that it found compelling reasons to justify the transfer as the cases involve public interest with the accused being influential in the area.

Torreon also said that the transfer would be a financial burden to the accused and the other people involved. 

“The financial costs, hassles and inconvenience that will ensue upon the accused, their families, followers, supporters and most especially witnesses as a result of the transfer of venue may not have been brought to the attention of the Honorable Supreme Court,” Torreon said.

“However, if they will stick to their ruling then we will, of course, abide,” he added. 

On the part of the SC, its spokesperson Camille Ting said that the Office of the Court Administrator waived certain requirements for the transfer of cases, including the necessity for comments from involved judges and parties, due to the urgent nature of the request and its relevance to public interest, according to a report of GMA News. 

In a separate statement, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla lauded the approval of Quiboloy’s case transfer.

“This is a major breakthrough in our pursuit for justice as we relentlessly delve into the truth behind all these accusations against the embattled church leader,” Remulla said.

“Witnesses, judges, our prosecutors and their families will no longer have to fear for their safety, the wheels of justice can now freely roll through this journey,” he added.

On April 3, the Davao court issued a warrant of arrest against the preacher and his associates, namely Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes.

Aside from this, a non-bailable qualified human trafficking case is lodged before the Pasig City court against them. 

vuukle comment

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

APPEAL

KOJC

QUIBOLOY

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mayor Guo wants mom to come out

Mayor Guo wants mom to come out

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Will the real mother of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo please come out?
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte asks SC to dismiss pleadings vs confidential funds

Sara Duterte asks SC to dismiss pleadings vs confidential funds

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions assailing the constitutionality of the P125 million...
Headlines
fbtw
China unlikely to enforce SCS fishing ban, detain 'trespassers' &mdash; PCG

China unlikely to enforce SCS fishing ban, detain 'trespassers' — PCG

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
China could not be serious in enforcing its so-called regulations that include the fishing ban in the entire SCS and detaining...
Headlines
fbtw
QC to hold graduation rites for students denied gender-affirming attire

QC to hold graduation rites for students denied gender-affirming attire

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Graduating high school or college students in Quezon City who were denied their moment to march in gender-affirming attire...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP Sara&rsquo;s P125 million in 11 days not theoretical&rsquo;

‘VP Sara’s P125 million in 11 days not theoretical’

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Militant opposition lawmakers refuted yesterday claims by Vice President Sara Duterte in her Supreme Court reply that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec drops calendar for 2025 midterm elections

Comelec drops calendar for 2025 midterm elections

By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
The Commission on Elections released on Wednesday night the official calendar of activities for next year’s midterm...
Headlines
fbtw
P21.6 million in agri damage reported due to 'Aghon'

P21.6 million in agri damage reported due to 'Aghon'

9 hours ago
Typhoon Aghon, the first cyclone to hit the country this year, caused over P21.6 million in agricultural damage, the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino crew members in Houthi-attacked ship safe &mdash; DMW

Filipino crew members in Houthi-attacked ship safe — DMW

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
Thirteen of the Filipino crew members of a vessel attacked by Yemen-based Houthi rebels are safe, the Department of Migrant...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian wants Guo out of NPC over alleged ties to illegal POGO

Gatchalian wants Guo out of NPC over alleged ties to illegal POGO

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Nationalist People’s Coalition stalwart Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian wants Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo expelled...
Headlines
fbtw
Nothing new in China&rsquo;s fishing ban &ndash; Marcos

Nothing new in China’s fishing ban – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
China’s four-month fishing ban in the South China Sea is not new and is just an extension of the country’s maritime...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with