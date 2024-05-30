^

Headlines

SC to repeal inconsistent provisions in criminal procedure

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 7:43pm
SC to repeal inconsistent provisions in criminal procedure
This file photo shows the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) said that specific provisions of Rule 112 of the Revised Rules of Criminal Procedure will be repealed once the Department of Justice (DOJ) issues its new guidelines for preliminary investigations conducted by the National Prosecution Service (NPS).

In a press release on Thursday, the high court said it will repeal provisions of Rule 112, which govern preliminary investigations in criminal cases, that conflict with the upcoming DOJ-NPS Rules on Preliminary Investigation and Inquest Proceedings.

A preliminary is a process to determine whether there is sufficient ground to believe that a crime has been committed by a respondent. 

If prosecutors find probable cause, the next step is to file an information in court.

According to the SC, the DOJ, being a part of the executive department has the authority to promulgate its own rules on preliminary investigation.

Citing the Constitution, it added that the high court could only repeal the Rules of Court, including the Rules of Criminal Procedure, as it has “the exclusive power to promulgate rules on pleading, practice, and procedure in all courts.”

“Given the DOJ’s prerogative to direct and control the conduct of preliminary investigations, the Court will not interfere as long as there is no grave abuse of discretion,” the high court said.

“To remove obstacles in the DOJ’s implementation of the 2024 DOJ-NPS Rules, the Court ruled that a repeal of inconsistent provisions in Rule 112 is warranted,” it added

The decision has been penned by Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda. The full copy of the decision has yet to be released. 

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION

PROSECUTION

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte asks SC to dismiss pleadings vs confidential funds

Sara Duterte asks SC to dismiss pleadings vs confidential funds

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions assailing the constitutionality of the P125 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayor Guo wants mom to come out

Mayor Guo wants mom to come out

By Janvic Mateo | 21 hours ago
Will the real mother of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo please come out?
Headlines
fbtw
QC to hold graduation rites for students denied gender-affirming attire

QC to hold graduation rites for students denied gender-affirming attire

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Graduating high school or college students in Quezon City who were denied their moment to march in gender-affirming attire...
Headlines
fbtw
China unlikely to enforce SCS fishing ban, detain 'trespassers' &mdash; PCG

China unlikely to enforce SCS fishing ban, detain 'trespassers' — PCG

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
China could not be serious in enforcing its so-called regulations that include the fishing ban in the entire SCS and detaining...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP Sara&rsquo;s P125 million in 11 days not theoretical&rsquo;

‘VP Sara’s P125 million in 11 days not theoretical’

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
Militant opposition lawmakers refuted yesterday claims by Vice President Sara Duterte in her Supreme Court reply that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec drops calendar for 2025 midterm elections

Comelec drops calendar for 2025 midterm elections

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Elections released on Wednesday night the official calendar of activities for next year’s midterm...
Headlines
fbtw
P21.6 million in agri damage reported due to 'Aghon'

P21.6 million in agri damage reported due to 'Aghon'

10 hours ago
Typhoon Aghon, the first cyclone to hit the country this year, caused over P21.6 million in agricultural damage, the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino crew members in Houthi-attacked ship safe &mdash; DMW

Filipino crew members in Houthi-attacked ship safe — DMW

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
Thirteen of the Filipino crew members of a vessel attacked by Yemen-based Houthi rebels are safe, the Department of Migrant...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian wants Guo out of NPC over alleged ties to illegal POGO

Gatchalian wants Guo out of NPC over alleged ties to illegal POGO

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Nationalist People’s Coalition stalwart Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian wants Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo expelled...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with