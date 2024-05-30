^

Teves extradition case passed first screening in Timor-Leste — DOJ

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 3:56pm
Teves extradition case passed first screening in Timor-Leste â�� DOJ
Suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.
Congressman Arnie A. Teves / Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — The extradition case of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. has passed the first screening of Timor-Leste’s Ministry of Justice (MOJ), the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

This has been mentioned by DOJ spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano in an online press briefing with reporters on Thursday.

Following the approval of the first screening of the MOJ, Clavano said that Timor-Leste’s Court of Appeals (CA) would decide whether to deport, extradite or transfer Teves back to the Philippines. 

“On our part, here in the Philippine government, we are ready. We have held preparatory meetings for this moment,” Clavano said.

Also according to Clavano, the deadline for the CA’s decision may be on June 20 or earlier. 

In passing the first screening at the MOJ, Clavano said that the Timor-Leste government agency based it on the Interpol Red Notice along with the attached documents and evidence against Teves which was sent by the Philippine government.

“We attached all the resolutions and decisions relevant to this case para ma prove natin na yung mga basehan ng  Interpol Red Notice ay totoo so yun lang po yung procedural and technical requirements requested by the Ministry of Justice,” Clavano said.

(We attached all the resolutions and decisions relevant to this case to prove that the basis for the Interpol Red Notice is true. Those are the only procedural and technical requirements requested by the Ministry of Justice.)

“We are confident because all the requirements are attached,” he added. 

On Feb. 27, 2024, the Interpol issued a red notice against Teves.

He was then arrested in Dili, Timor-Leste on March 22, 2024 while playing golf.

Philstar.com has reached out to Teves’s legal counsel, Ferdinand Topacio, for comment, but he has yet to reply. 

Teves was tagged as the alleged mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo on March 4, 2023.

The expelled lawmaker is also facing a separate warrant of arrest for a murder case in the killings of three individuals in Negros Oriental in 2019.

In August 2023, the Anti-Terrorism Council designated Teves as a terrorist, alleging that his leadership of an armed group involved orchestrating killings and a series of harassments in Negros Oriental.

Teves was also charged for financing terrorism under Section 4 of the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012, as well as similar provisions under the Anti-Terrorism Law.


 

