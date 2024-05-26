^

Headlines

‘Aghon’ intensifies into severe tropical storm; Signal No. 3 raised in eastern Quezon

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 26, 2024 | 5:46pm
â��Aghonâ�� intensifies into severe tropical storm; Signal No. 3 raised in eastern Quezon
Satellite image shows Severe Tropical Storm Aghon (Ewiniar) on May 26, 2024.
RAMBB

MANILA, Philippines — The eastern section of Quezon province was placed under Wind Signal No. 3 as cyclone Aghon (Ewiniar) intensified into a severe tropical storm on Sunday afternoon. 

PAGASA said Aghon, the country’s first cyclone this year, was last seen over the coastal waters of Mauban in Quezon province, with peak winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 130 kph. 

The severe tropical storm was slowly moving northeast towards the Polillo Islands.

PAGASA raised wind signals over the following areas:

Signal No. 3 (Winds between 89 kph to 117 kph may be expected in at least 18 hours)

  • Eastern section of Quezon (Infanta, Real, Mauban) including Polillo Islands (Panukulan, Burdeos, Patnanungan, and Polillo)

Residents of areas under Signal No. 3 could experience moderate to significant impacts from strong winds.

Signal No. 2 (Winds between 62 kph and 88 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours)

  • Aurora
  • Northern and central portions of Quezon (Alabat, Perez, Quezon, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Unisan, Pitogo, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, General Nakar, Sampaloc, Pagbilao, Calauag, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, San Antonio, Jomalig)
  • Laguna
  • Eastern portion of Batangas (City of Tanauan, San Jose, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Balete, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Cuenca, San Pascual, Batangas City, Ibaan, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Taysan, Lobo)
  • Eastern and central portions of Rizal (Jala-Jala, Pililla, Tanay, Cardona, Binangonan, Morong, Baras, Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Teresa)
  • Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga)

Residents of areas under Signal No. 2 could experience minor to moderate impacts from strong winds.

Signal No. 1 (Winds between 39 and 61 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours)

  • Eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, City of Cauayan, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian, Palanan, Dinapigue)
  • Eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay)
  • Southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)
  • Eastern and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Llanera)
  • Southern portion of Bataan (Orani, Samal, City of Balanga, Abucay, Pilar, Orion, Limay, Mariveles, Bagac)
  • Eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat, Mexico, Santa Rita, Guagua, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Santo Tomas, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Lubao)
  • Bulacan
  • Metro Manila
  • Rest of Quezon
  • Rest of Rizal
  • Rest of Batangas
  • Northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, City of Calapan, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong)
  • Marinduque
  • Extreme northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton)
  • Rest of Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur

Residents of areas under Signal No. 1 could experience minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

More areas in Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon could be placed under Signal No. 1 in the next bulletin. PAGASA added that it is not ruling out the possibility of hoisting Signal No. 3 over the eastern section of Aurora. 

“As Aghon continues to move across our country, I urge everyone in the affected areas to stay vigilant and prioritize your safety,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on X, adding that he has ordered local government units and emergency services to monitor the situation and provide assistance.

What to expect

PAGASA said that Aghon could bring rain of up to 200 millimeters over Quezon province, and between 100 and 200 mm over Aurora, eastern portion of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Metro Manila and Camarines Norte until Monday afternoon. 

Meanwhile, the eastern portion of Isabela, Nueva Ecija, the rest of Bulacan, the eastern portion of Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Burias Island, the western portion of Camarines Sur, Cuyo Islands, Aklan, and Antique could have 50 to 100 mm of rainfall.

The state weather bureau warned of higher rainfall in elevated or mountainous areas. This can lead to flooding and landslides, especially in areas susceptible to these hazards or places that have experienced recent heavy rain.

PAGASA also said that there is a “minimal to moderate” risk of storm surge over the exposed and low-lying coastal areas of Cagayan, Isabela, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Burias Island within the next 24 hours.

Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts, including all motor bancas, over the coastal waters of Aurora, Marinduque and Quezon province, southern coastal waters of Batangas and northern coastal waters of Camarines Norte.

Aghon will also bring moderate to rough seas of 1.5 to 3.5 meters over the coastal waters along the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon as well as the seaboard of Bicol region. 

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Managament Council reported four people injured in Albay and over 2,700 affected due to Aghon.

Aghon out by Wednesday

The state weather bureau said there is a chance Aghon could intensify into a typhoon while over the sea east of Quezon. 

Starting Monday, Aghon will gradually accelerate northeastward while gaining strength. It may reach typhoon category by Monday afternoon, and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday. 

Forecast position

  • May 27, 2024 2:00 a.m. - 105 km east southeast of Baler, Aurora
  • May 27, 2024 2:00 p.m. - 140 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora
  • May 28, 2024 2:00 a.m. - 300 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • May 28, 2024 2:00 p.m. - 490 km east of Basco, Batanes
  • May 29, 2024 2:00 a.m. - 705 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes
  • May 29, 2024 2:00 p.m. - 1,060 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon
  • May 30, 2024 2:00 p.m. - 1,615 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

vuukle comment

AGHON

AGHONPH

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Aghon&rsquo; raises storm signals, halts sea travel

‘Aghon’ raises storm signals, halts sea travel

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Tropical depression Aghon was forecast to intensify into a tropical storm and make landfall over parts of Quezon province...
Headlines
fbtw
Vietnamese fishing vessels in West Philippine Sea increasing in number

Vietnamese fishing vessels in West Philippine Sea increasing in number

By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
As if constant harassment from the China coast guard were not enough, Filipino fisherfolk now have to deal with the increasing...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 2 raised in parts of CALABARZON due to 'Aghon'

Signal No. 2 raised in parts of CALABARZON due to 'Aghon'

9 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 over parts of CALABARZON on Sunday morning due...
Headlines
fbtw
'Aghon' landfall over Ticao Island seen, may intensify into typhoon &mdash; PAGASA

'Aghon' landfall over Ticao Island seen, may intensify into typhoon — PAGASA

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Tropical Depression Aghon may possibly landfall over Ticao Island this Saturday evening, this as PAGASA forecasts the cyclone...
Headlines
fbtw
First black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

First black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
A black Filipino-American model from Bulacan won this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Aghon' injures 4 in Bicol, affects over 2,700 people

'Aghon' injures 4 in Bicol, affects over 2,700 people

8 hours ago
Four individuals in Bicol region were reportedly injured, and over 2,700 people were affected by Tropical Storm Aghon, the...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on May 26

LIST: Flights canceled on May 26

9 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that several domestic flights have been canceled due...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Aghon

LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Aghon

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Aghon," the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this ...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos reappoints bypassed DMW head

Marcos reappoints bypassed DMW head

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has reappointed Hans Leo Cacdac as ad interim secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers after...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with