LPA develops into Tropical Depression Aghon; Signal No. 1 raised in 4 areas

Satellite image of Tropical Depression Aghon as of May 24, 2024, 5 am.

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area spotted east of Surigao del Sur has developed into Tropical Depression Aghon, with Signal No. 1 raised in four areas, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Friday.

In its 5 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA said the four areas under Signal No. 1 are the following:

Eastern Samar

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Islands

Bucas Grande Islands

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible in these areas.

The state weather bureau said the first tropical cyclone of the year was already 340 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and is expected to move west northwest at a relatively fast 30 kilometers per hour (km/h).

"On the track forecast, AGHON is forecast to make a close approach or make landfall in the vicinity of Eastern Samar tomorrow morning as a tropical depression. Afterwards, AGHON will pass north northwestward over Eastern Visayas, then emerge over the waters off the east coast of Bicol Region tomorrow afternoon or evening as a tropical storm," PAGASA said.

Aghon will begin recurving generally northeastward or north northeastward over the waters east of Luzon while starting to continuously intensify on Sunday.

"Current forecast scenario shows intensification into a severe tropical storm by mid-Sunday and into a typhoon by Tuesday," the state weather bureau said.

Considering the trend in the westward shift in the track forecast of Aghon and the forecast probability cone, PAGASA said it may have a slightly earlier landfall over Eastern Samar.

"A direct passage in the vicinity of Bicol Region is not ruled out at this time," the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said it may hoist Signal No. 1 over more areas in Eastern Visayas and Caraga Region in its next bulletin, with the highest possible signal it can declare during Aghon's passage being Signal No. 2.