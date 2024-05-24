^

Headlines

LPA develops into Tropical Depression Aghon; Signal No. 1 raised in 4 areas

Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 10:00am
LPA develops into Tropical Depression Aghon; Signal No. 1 raised in 4 areas
Satellite image of Tropical Depression Aghon as of May 24, 2024, 5 am.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area spotted east of Surigao del Sur has developed into Tropical Depression Aghon, with Signal No. 1 raised in four areas, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Friday.

In its 5 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA said the four areas under Signal No. 1 are the following:

  • Eastern Samar
  • Dinagat Islands
  • Siargao Islands
  • Bucas Grande Islands

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible in these areas.

The state weather bureau said the first tropical cyclone of the year was already 340 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and is expected to move west northwest at a relatively fast 30 kilometers per hour (km/h).

"On the track forecast, AGHON is forecast to make a close approach or make landfall in the vicinity of Eastern Samar tomorrow morning as a tropical depression. Afterwards, AGHON will pass north northwestward over Eastern Visayas, then emerge over the waters off the east coast of Bicol Region tomorrow afternoon or evening as a tropical storm," PAGASA said.

Aghon will begin recurving generally northeastward or north northeastward over the waters east of Luzon while starting to continuously intensify on Sunday. 

"Current forecast scenario shows intensification into a severe tropical storm by mid-Sunday and into a typhoon by Tuesday," the state weather bureau said.

Considering the trend in the westward shift in the track forecast of Aghon and the forecast probability cone, PAGASA said it may have a slightly earlier landfall over Eastern Samar.

"A direct passage in the vicinity of Bicol Region is not ruled out at this time," the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said it may hoist Signal No. 1 over more areas in Eastern Visayas and Caraga Region in its next bulletin, with the highest possible signal it can declare during Aghon's passage being Signal No. 2.

vuukle comment

PAGASA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;I was replaced because I was not following instructions&rsquo;

‘I was replaced because I was not following instructions’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 3 days ago
While he may not have crossed the “powers that lead,” his not following instructions eventually did him in, a...
Headlines
fbtw
First black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

First black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
A black Filipino-American model from Bulacan won this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
Guo has 16 vehicles registered in her name

Guo has 16 vehicles registered in her name

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has at least 16 vehicles based on documents, a Senate hearing has disclosed.
Headlines
fbtw
PSA flags irregularities in Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's birth certificate

PSA flags irregularities in Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's birth certificate

1 day ago
Based on their fact-finding investigation, PSA Assistant National Statistician Marizza Grande said Guo's mother, Amelia Leal,...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate ratifies bill making agricultural smuggling non-bailable

Senate ratifies bill making agricultural smuggling non-bailable

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
The Senate has ratified the bicameral conference version of the bill that seeks to make agricultural smuggling a non-bailable...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd asks LGUs: Stop using schools as evacuation centers

DepEd asks LGUs: Stop using schools as evacuation centers

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
To prevent prolonged on-site class disruptions during the rainy season, the Department of Education yesterday said it has...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos distributes aid to El Ni&ntilde;o-hit farmers in southc

Marcos distributes aid to El Niño-hit farmers in southc

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Marcos was in Tawi-Tawi and Maguindanao del Sur yesterday to distribute aid to farmers and fisherfolk as part of...
Headlines
fbtw
Globe, government to block importation of digital fraud services

Globe, government to block importation of digital fraud services

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 10 hours ago
Leading telecommunications firm Globe Telecom Inc. has initiated an effort to coordinate with law enforcement agencies to...
Headlines
fbtw
Heat causing stroke, weight loss in pigs

Heat causing stroke, weight loss in pigs

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Pigs are suffering from heat stroke and weight reduction amid the high heat index nationwide caused by El Niño, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Palawan fishers anxious about China&rsquo;s threat to arrest &lsquo;trespassers&rsquo;

Palawan fishers anxious about China’s threat to arrest ‘trespassers’

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Palawan-based fishers have expressed fear of getting picked up at sea by the Chinese coast guard and detained for 60 days...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with