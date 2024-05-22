^

Headlines

Guo admits owning helicopter, not luxury car

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
May 22, 2024 | 8:53am
Guo admits owning helicopter, not luxury car
A photo of Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac posted on Feb. 24, 2024 on Facebook which was taken during the 2024 League of Municipality of the Philippines LMP General Assembly.
Facebook / Mayor Alice Leal Guo

MANILA, Philippines — Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac denied owning a luxury vehicle, a McLaren 620R, that was put on a car show contest in the nearby town of Concepcion and won.

She said she merely borrowed the McLaren from a friend and made this as an entry for Bamban in the car show.

Guo, however, admitted owning a helicopter, which she said she sold this year to a British company.

She said she acquired the helicopter in 2019 for business purposes. She said she planned to operate it as a motor taxi, noting how lucrative the business was at the time.

Guo said she was compelled to sell her helicopter as things did not turn out as she expected.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) recommended putting Guo under preventive suspension for “serious illegal acts” involving Philippine offshore gaming operations.

The DILG task force recommended Guo’s suspension to the Office of the Ombudsman.  — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Emmanuel Tupas, Daphne Galvez

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

MAYOR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Escudero admits instigating Zubiri ouster

Escudero admits instigating Zubiri ouster

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero admitted instigating the coup in the Senate by calling other senators...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros flags Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's 'ties' to Singapore criminals

Hontiveros flags Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's 'ties' to Singapore criminals

16 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros welcomed the decision of the Department of Interior and Local Government to remove Bamban Mayor Alice...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte exec: Noynoy admin OK&rsquo;d Ayungin status quo

Duterte exec: Noynoy admin OK’d Ayungin status quo

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
It was the second Aquino administration that first made a commitment in 2013 not to have the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: No travel bans amid COVID-19 surge

DOH: No travel bans amid COVID-19 surge

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Despite the emergence of new COVID-19 variants and surging cases in other countries, the Department of Health sees no need...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri says he lost Senate presidency for defending Dela Rosa

Zubiri says he lost Senate presidency for defending Dela Rosa

15 hours ago
Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri confirmed on Tuesday that his colleagues wanted to unseat him as Senate president for defending Sen....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mayor Guo: I am a Filipino

Mayor Guo: I am a Filipino

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
She is the lovechild of a Chinese father and a Filipino househelper, and she is a Filipino, Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac...
Headlines
fbtw
Queen M&aacute;xima in Philippines to promote financial inclusion

Queen Máxima in Philippines to promote financial inclusion

By Nillicent Bautista | 10 hours ago
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for...
Headlines
fbtw
Takedown sought on Facebook pages selling babies

Takedown sought on Facebook pages selling babies

By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
Social networking service Facebook should take down pages engaged in the online selling of children in the guise of adoption,...
Headlines
fbtw
House ethics body &lsquo;unanimously&rsquo; decides to sanction Alvarez

House ethics body ‘unanimously’ decides to sanction Alvarez

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
The House ethics committee has “unanimously” decided to impose an administrative sanction against former speaker...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with