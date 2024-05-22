Guo admits owning helicopter, not luxury car

A photo of Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac posted on Feb. 24, 2024 on Facebook which was taken during the 2024 League of Municipality of the Philippines LMP General Assembly.

MANILA, Philippines — Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac denied owning a luxury vehicle, a McLaren 620R, that was put on a car show contest in the nearby town of Concepcion and won.

She said she merely borrowed the McLaren from a friend and made this as an entry for Bamban in the car show.

Guo, however, admitted owning a helicopter, which she said she sold this year to a British company.

She said she acquired the helicopter in 2019 for business purposes. She said she planned to operate it as a motor taxi, noting how lucrative the business was at the time.

Guo said she was compelled to sell her helicopter as things did not turn out as she expected.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) recommended putting Guo under preventive suspension for “serious illegal acts” involving Philippine offshore gaming operations.

The DILG task force recommended Guo’s suspension to the Office of the Ombudsman. — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Emmanuel Tupas, Daphne Galvez