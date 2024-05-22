^

Takedown sought on Facebook pages selling babies

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
May 22, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Social networking service Facebook should take down pages engaged in the online selling of children in the guise of adoption, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said yesterday.

“The unregulated freedom in Facebook should come with responsibilities,” he said.

The National Authority for Child Care has been monitoring social media sites since 2023 and found 20 to 30 Facebook accounts involved in child trafficking.

These Facebook pages are private accounts with thousands of followers, said NACC executive director Undersecretary Janella Estrada.

“Since February, we have been coordinating with the (Philippine National Police) to put a stop to this illegal activity,” she added.

The NACC has already sent a letter to Facebook requesting the removal of the pages. Facebook has yet to respond.

